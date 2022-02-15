Arkansas Lands Four-Star Instate Athlete

Arkansas’ staff continues to be on a hot streak in the recruiting department. Four-star North Little Rock linebacker/defensive end/tight end, Quincy Rhodes has announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorback Football team in the 2023 class.

Rhodes visited during the January 22nd weekend where Sam Pittman hosted a loaded prospect day. Before leaving, Rhodes was offered a scholarship from Razorback coaching staff.

“Everything went well on the visit. Love the facility’s and coaches,” said Rhodes.

What really placed the cherry on top was being offered by Coach Sam Pittman.

“When coach Pittman offered me the scholarship I got very emotional, because it’s a place I’ve always wanted to go,” said Rhodes.

Hog fans are known the have a deep passion for its athletic programs and it shows when it comes to recruiting. Rhodes went on to say the atmosphere at games is special.

“I love the fans and the atmosphere of the University of Arkansas. It’s a very special place to be.”

The North Little Rock prospect has the size you want in a SEC football player coming out of high school. His frame of 6’6 245 pounds gives him the look of stud already.

Rhodes chose Arkansas over also offers from Jackson State, Arkansas State and Memphis.