Arkansas Ranked In Top 25 Ahead of Road Game at Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball squad is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since December after topping top ranked Auburn last Tuesday and a one-point loss to Alabama on Saturday.

The return to the AP Poll has been highly anticipated by Razorback fans and some media for the past few weeks during the nine-game win streak. Arkansas (19-6, 8-4 SEC) heads to Columbia, Missouri as the 23rd ranked team in the country. The Hogs look to sweep the regular season series against the Tigers. The matchup will take place on Tuesday at 8 PM and broadcast on the SEC Network.

1000 Career Points Watch

JD Notae has scored 1,721 career points in his college basketball career. However, he has scored 845 of those while a Razorback. If he wants to join the exclusive 1,000 point club with Arkansas, Notae will have to score just a shade over 25 points per game over the next six regular season games to surpass the mark. With the Razorbacks poised to play more basketball during the postseason, extra games will make it much easier for him to do so.

Other recent Hogs to score 1,000 career points include Daryl Macon (1,072), Jaylen Barford (1,087), Dusty Hannahs (1,047), Moses Kingsley (1,200), Mason Jones (1,146).