Students Call For ‘Red Out’ Against Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another day, another top-25 matchup inside Bud Walton Arena. Saturday is a huge quadrant-one opportunity when it comes to seeding in the NCAA Tournament for the Arkansas Razorbacks, 20-6 (9-4 SEC).

The 16th ranked Tennessee Volunteers, 19-6 (10-3 SEC) enter the game with an eight game winning streak and fresh off a 13 point victory over 4th ranked Kentucky.

Arkansas found themselves in a top-four seed situation during last season’s Elite Eight run. The Razorbacks won 12-straight games before losing in the SEC Tournament.

One of the leaders in the student section, Josh Teeter, announced on Wednesday that they want to create another raucous environment for Saturday’s big game. A ‘red out’ is in store for the fans that enter Bud Walton.

Former Razorback great and NBA Champion, Bobby Portis, will also be in attendance on Saturday as well. Somebody has to bring in a BigHead of his with his signature crazy eyes behind the goal for free throws. Please?

There will be an AP top 25 matchup inside BWA this weekend and we need EVERYONE to wear RED. Lets red-out Tennessee! Spread the word! Bobby Portis will be in attendance too (made by @It__Burns) pic.twitter.com/RjKBQVR5oq — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) February 16, 2022

Anyway, y’all know the drill. Be loud. Wear red. Tennessee, you are currently under Code Red!