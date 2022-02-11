Ramirez’s shot with 0.3 seconds remaining gives Arkansas victory over Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— Amber Ramirez scored on a runner with .3 seconds left to lift Arkansas over Auburn 68-66 tonight in Fayetteville . The Senior who ended up with 30 points shooting 5-11 from three point range put the team which was without 3 starters, on her back in a game that just didnt have anything going for them until the fourth quarter. The Senior ,from San Antonio in one of her final home games had herself a moment.

Arkansas got off to a slow start in the first quarter getting down 15-9. Starting the game without Samara Spencer and Jersey Wolfenbarger out due to Covid Protocols per Arkansas play by play Phil Elson. Amber Ramirez got them within three points with a three pointer to make it 18-15. Auburn added a free throw to make it 19-15 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter the shooting woes continued as Arkansas was 1-10 from 3 and 4-9 from the free throw line in the first half. Arkansas was having trouble finding a way to stop Honesty Scott- Grayson ,who finished with 23 points, had 12 points in the first half. Arkansas just couldn’t get in the rhythm and found themselves down 36-29 at the half.

The second half started off much like the first and Auburn was taking advantage of Arkansas being short handed with their guard play. Jala Jordan took control and had 11 midway through the 3rd quarter. Sasha Goforth , who wasn’t 100 percent tonight, was giving it all she had all night and she finished with points. Just when Arkansas would cut into Auburn’s lead they would hit a key shot to put Auburn back out to a 55-49 after the third quarter.

Arkansas started to mount a comeback when a Ramirez 3 pointer got them within 5 points and forced Auburn to take a timeout. Elauna Eaton hit a huge three to cut the lead to 57-55 with 6:55 left in the game. After a Auburn turnover Arkansas tied up the game with a Goforth bucket and for the first time all night the crowd was on their feet. Auburn bench recieved a technical foul and Ramirez two free throws gave Arkansas their first lead of the game and Sasha Goforth hit a three to extend the lead to 4. Auburn cut the lead back to 61-60 but Ramirez added a pair of free throws to put the lead back to three. Auburn took back the lead with on a Scott-Grayson layup with 1:46 left in the game. Amber Ramirez comes back with a score of 65-64. Arkansas had the last possession with 3.5 seconds left and Amber Ramirez hits a runner with .3 seconds left and gave Arkansas a 68-66 lead. Auburn last second attempt was unsuccessful and they held on to win 68-66. Amber Ramirez ends the night with 30 points on 10-23 shooting , 5-11 from three. Sasha Goforth added 16 and Emrie Ellis had 11. The win moves Arkansas 5-5 in SEC play with 6 games to go.

Auburn was led by Scott-Grayson with 23. Jala Jordan had 13 and Aicha Coulibaly had 12. the loss drops Auburn to 9-13 overall and 1-10 in SEC.