The Hogs pickup portal FCS WR

Arkansas picked up a tremendous asset for their offense next season with the addition of Andrew Armstrong.

Same Person Just Changed The Scenery #WPS Let’s get it pic.twitter.com/pepbehIKwe — Andrew Armstrong (@DrewBandz3) December 12, 2022

The Texas A&M-Commerce receiver was offered very early by Arkansas. Then, visited Fayetteville on the first full week of official visits.

The former Bishop Dunne prospect flew under the radar in his recruitment in high school. However, blossomed into a full fledged beast during his time with the Lions.

Armstrong, 6-6 189 pounds, stood out the last season on the field and his production matched his size. He caught 62 passes for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.

With the performance of Arkansas’ transfers in the first three seasons it makes Fayetteville a destination for them to excel and be prepared for the next level. Former transfers that have found themselves on NFL rosters so far are Feleipe Franks and John Ridgeway. A couple of portal receivers found themselves successful this season. Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood moved to Arkansas during the 2022 offseason and both will leave as the best two receivers on the team this season, statistically speaking.

Arkansas has already added a pair of transfers this offseason with offensive lineman, Josh Braun (Florida) and quarterback, Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina).

PROFILE, Prior to A&M-Commerce: Two-year letter winner in football at Bishop Dunne... Recorded 30 catches for 450 yards and seven touchdowns in his career... Was named Honorable Mention All-District ... National Honor Society member.

If you’re interested in checking out what Arkansas is getting in Armstrong here’s a link to his highlights: