PREVIEW: Hogs and Sooners meet in Tulsa

The Hogs are in Tulsa for a matchup with future SEC rival Oklahoma. This week’s storyline is inevitably the loss of Trevon Brazile and how the Hogs will game plan without him moving forward. TB’s versatility on the floor is irreplaceable, as his hot start to the season served as an eye-opener for many hoops die-hards around the country. While you can’t replace an athlete like Brazile, the season is still young, and the Razorback roster is talented from top to bottom. It’s time for guys like Jordan Walsh and Jalen Graham to find their groove as the Hogs inch closer to conference play.

Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners

Date: Saruday, Dec. 10. 2022

Time: Noon

Place: BOK Center - Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Line: ARK -4

Arkansas:

To put it nicely, the victory over UNC Greensboro earlier this week was ugly. The Hogs had a lid on the rim for much of the game, allowing the Spartans to hang around for far too long. However, the intensity of Nick Smith Jr. and the stellar performance of Makhi Mitchell helped the Razorbacks avoid a scare. Ugly shooting performances will happen with a team still trying to find its identity. The most important takeaway from the UNC Greensboro performance was the grit shown after Trevon Brazile’s injury in the first half.

Today’s matchup will be Arkansas’ most significant test since leaving Hawaii a few weeks ago. The Razorbacks are the more talented group, but Oklahoma has played a demanding schedule of late. The Hogs might struggle early as Muss will tweak the rotation with Brazile’s absence.

Oklahoma:

The Sooners come in today with a 7-2 record. During the Thanksgiving holiday, Oklahoma won three straight games against Nebraska, Seton Hall, and Ole Miss. Last week, the Sooner fell in a narrow loss to Villanova.

After consistent success at Loyola Chicago, Porter Moser is now in his second season as the Oklahoma head coach. The Sooners are off to a good start this year, with their sights set on defeating Arkansas for the second year in a row. Senior Grant Sherfield is the Sooner to watch out for today. Sherfield is Oklahoma’s leading scorer with a 43.9% field goal percentage. Additionally, he is shooting 55.6% from three-point land, which could give the Hogs trouble based on recent performances. I’d expect a Razorback game plan that involves Devo Davis and Anthony Black as possible defenders against Sherfield.

Storylines: