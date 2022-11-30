Attacking the Portal: Razorback Football 1.0

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for some of college football teams. However, fans hopes range high to low and back up multiple times throughout the winter and into spring.

The transfer portal has now become more exciting and intriguing than National Signing Day.

Arkansas has reeled in some quality transfers from Power Five schools and one from the FCS level that now plays in the NFL. Head coach, Sam Pittman has turned Arkansas into a destination of such for college football players to have a second chance or improve their draft stock.

The likes of Drew Sanders, Dwight McGlothern and Jadon Haselwood did so just this season. What a terrific job Pittman and his staff have done identifying their needs and developing the players they bring in.

So far there have been quite a few talented players enter their name into the portal in hopes of landing elsewhere fairly quickly.

Here are a few names to keep an eye on:

DB Jonathan McGill-Stanford

Arkansas desperately needs to bolster their depth after a dismal 2022 season in the secondary.

The former Cardinal team captain forced four career interceptions and over 100 career tackles.

OL Joshua Braun- Florida

Pittman recruited this lineman hard while he was at Georgia. Braun was actually committed to the Bulldogs before Pittman was hired at Arkansas.

Obviously, the relationship is already there for Braun and Pittman to finally link up together. He will be in Fayetteville this weekend for a visit.

WR Andrew Armstrong-Texas A&M-Commerce

The FCS standout will visit Arkansas December 9-11. He recorded 62 catches for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022 making him a highly sought after transfer.

The Razorbacks were one of the first to offer but many others have, too, including Miami, Wisconsin, Utah, North Carolina State, Missouri, Kansas, Purdue, Indiana and Washington State.

WR Marlon Crockett-Memphis

The Searcy, (Ark.) native has yet to see the field offensively. But, would give Arkansas depth at a position that could see a few guys move on.

WR Theo Wease

The Oklahoma receiver had similar stats while he was in Norman. With 1000 career yards and 10 touchdowns he could one to replace the departing Haselwood.

Arkansas recruited quite heavily in the 2019 class. Thease was the 21st overall recruit in the nation and third best wife receiver out of high school.