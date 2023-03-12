Arkansas Learns Their Seed and Bracket, Plus Tournament Information

It’s time for college basketball’s premier event, the NCAA Tournament. March Madness. Enjoy the one shining moments. Cheer the Cinderella’s.

Arkansas’ SEC Tournament run was cut short in a way that’s come unsurprising to their fans: blown leads. It’s been a struggle in most road games when double digit leads evaporate into opponent comebacks.

Fortunately for the Hogs it’s a new season. A one-at-time approach. That’s definitely something that plays into the hands of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman who’s proven to be one of the best at winning with short preparation.

On Selection Sunday, the Razorbacks have been down as of late losing six of their past nine games. Including the final three of the regulation being road games against Alabama, Tennessee and a home finale against Kentucky which are all losses.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee evaluated all the at-large bids and Arkansas is one of them, thankfully. The Razorbacks have been chosen as a 8 seed for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

This is the third straight NCAA Tournament appearance since for Arkansas which is their longest streak since going to three straight from 2006-2009 under Stan Heath and John Pelphrey.

Arkansas will face off with nine seed Illinois in the first round of the tournament. The game is scheduled for Thursday, March 16th in Des Moines, Iowa.

The winner of this matchup will face off against the winner of one seed Kansas and 16 seed Howard.



NCAA Tournament Schedule: