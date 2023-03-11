 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The College Basketball Transfer Portal has opened. Here’s who Arkansas has contacted so far:

By Jacob S Davis
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Brown at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Under Eric Musselman, Arkansas basketball has brought in key pieces for their teams over the past four seasons.

Jimmy Whitt, JD Notae, Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, Stanley Umude and Au’Diese Toney are just a few of those impact guys in the past who have made a difference.

This past offseason, Musselman went after physical bigs down low to strengthen up the interior with the Mitchell twins and Jalen Graham. Now, it’s worked to an extent and they’ve been crucial pieces to the puzzle but did Arkansas miss when it came to shooting?

We’ve seen the emergence of Davonte Davis turn into a quality shooter. At times Ricky Council can be streaky around the court. Nick Smith has been the most efficient scorer but he’s been hampered with injuries all season to create consistency.

Musselman will be tasked to likely retool the guard position with consistent shooters. Here’s some options Arkansas is looking for early on in the portal process:

The first of many transfers that will report interest or offer from the Hogs. Continuing to funnel in players with size and physicality will likely be a theme for Arkansas while Musselman is head coach.

BJ Mack has been a force hard to stop this season and has played against three SEC opponents this season where he was very effective. Mack is 6’8 250 from Charlotte, NC and played his high school ball at Oak Hill Academy.

Meadows had a couple of games where he scored at will but wasn’t consistent every night. There’s no doubt he could excel with the Hogs.

Jones is a threat to score for Wofford anytime he’s close to the hoop. The 6’6 forward has shot the nearly 65-percent from the field and free throw line during his college career.

This is an Ivy Leaguer to keep an eye on for Arkansas. A 6’4 guard who can stroke it from three (38-percent) but will not be afraid to rebound (6.8 per game).

Another big time post presence in the portal is this forward-center. Cohen has scored 25+ points on multiple occasions including 30 against Miami (FL.) this season. There’ll be an extensive list of interest for the soon-to-be junior.

Zarzuela scored in double digits against a pair of Big Ten opponents in Minnesota and Michigan this season. The guard missed the whole month of February but remains a dangerous guard. He’ll be highly sought after this offseason.

Timberlake has plenty of suitors for his services so far as 20+ schools have already contacted him since entering the portal. The 6’4 guard has scored 30 points or more in three games this season.

Next season will be his sixth year of college ball due to the free Covid year.

More From Arkansas Fight

Loading comments...