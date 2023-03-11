The College Basketball Transfer Portal has opened. Here’s who Arkansas has contacted so far:

Under Eric Musselman, Arkansas basketball has brought in key pieces for their teams over the past four seasons.
Jimmy Whitt, JD Notae, Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, Stanley Umude and Au’Diese Toney are just a few of those impact guys in the past who have made a difference.
This past offseason, Musselman went after physical bigs down low to strengthen up the interior with the Mitchell twins and Jalen Graham. Now, it’s worked to an extent and they’ve been crucial pieces to the puzzle but did Arkansas miss when it came to shooting?
We’ve seen the emergence of Davonte Davis turn into a quality shooter. At times Ricky Council can be streaky around the court. Nick Smith has been the most efficient scorer but he’s been hampered with injuries all season to create consistency.
Musselman will be tasked to likely retool the guard position with consistent shooters. Here’s some options Arkansas is looking for early on in the portal process:
Dartmouth grad transfer Dame Adelekun tells @On3sports he’s heard from the following schools:— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 6, 2023
Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Ohio State, NC State, Loyola Chicago, Rhode Island, Santa Clara, ECU, Clemson, Seton Hall, Maryland and others.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward averaged 13.8… https://t.co/nCN4Zfic07
The first of many transfers that will report interest or offer from the Hogs. Continuing to funnel in players with size and physicality will likely be a theme for Arkansas while Musselman is head coach.
Wofford big man BJ Mack has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned.— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 6, 2023
Averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Notable grad transfer. Southern Conference All First Team.
BJ Mack has been a force hard to stop this season and has played against three SEC opponents this season where he was very effective. Mack is 6’8 250 from Charlotte, NC and played his high school ball at Oak Hill Academy.
Portland grad-transfer Mike Meadows @MikeMeadowsII (6-2 G) tells me Arkansas asst Anthony Ruta has reached out to him ... avg 11.3 pts, 2.8 rbs, 2.3 asts, 46.4% FGs, 37.7% 3FGs, 77.8% FTs ... incl 39 pt gm vs. Santa Clara in Feb ... 1st player in Portland history w/triple-double https://t.co/qhoG0f7Jzl— Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) March 7, 2023
Meadows had a couple of games where he scored at will but wasn’t consistent every night. There’s no doubt he could excel with the Hogs.
The portal is starting to buzz.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 7, 2023
Harvard 6-6 forward Chris Ledlum just went portaling, per source.
18.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.1 BPG
Wofford transfer Messiah Jones (@MessiahAMJones) tells us he’s heard from:— Hoop Scoop Media™️ (@HoopScoopMedia) March 8, 2023
Clemson
Arkansas
St. Bonaventure
South Alabama
Chattanooga
Towson
Liberty
Illinois State
Valpo
Pacific
Charlotte
UNC Asheville
Radford
Stony Brook
Cal St Fullerton
Stony Brook
NIU
Cal Baptist
+more
Jones is a threat to score for Wofford anytime he’s close to the hoop. The 6’6 forward has shot the nearly 65-percent from the field and free throw line during his college career.
Brown grad transfer Paxson Wojcik tells @On3sports he’s heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal:— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 9, 2023
South Carolina
Nebraska
Auburn
Arkansas
Vanderbilt
California
Cincinnati
SMU
Santa Clara
Averaged 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 https://t.co/zm4woSkE7K… https://t.co/ta6DULvLiX
This is an Ivy Leaguer to keep an eye on for Arkansas. A 6’4 guard who can stroke it from three (38-percent) but will not be afraid to rebound (6.8 per game).
St. Francis PA transfer Josh Cohen tells @On3sports he’s heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal:— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 9, 2023
Notre Dame
Arkansas
Iowa
South Carolina
UMass
Butler
Santa Clara
UCSB
UNCW
Penn State
FGCU
UNI
Coastal Carolina
Charleston
LMU
Elon
Liberty… https://t.co/xMqYx7cM40
Another big time post presence in the portal is this forward-center. Cohen has scored 25+ points on multiple occasions including 30 against Miami (FL.) this season. There’ll be an extensive list of interest for the soon-to-be junior.
Central Michigan (D1) transfer G Jesse Zarzuela has heard from Arkansas and Cal Baptist so far in the portal, he told @ThePortalReport ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZkJXQRjmWk— The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) March 11, 2023
Zarzuela scored in double digits against a pair of Big Ten opponents in Minnesota and Michigan this season. The guard missed the whole month of February but remains a dangerous guard. He’ll be highly sought after this offseason.
Newest schools in the mix for Towson transfer Nick Timberlake, as he told @Stockrisers: Iowa, Providence, San Diego State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Virginia Tech. https://t.co/8mPWgFmZj5— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 11, 2023
Timberlake has plenty of suitors for his services so far as 20+ schools have already contacted him since entering the portal. The 6’4 guard has scored 30 points or more in three games this season.
Next season will be his sixth year of college ball due to the free Covid year.
Loading comments...