The College Basketball Transfer Portal has opened. Here’s who Arkansas has contacted so far:

Under Eric Musselman, Arkansas basketball has brought in key pieces for their teams over the past four seasons.

Jimmy Whitt, JD Notae, Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, Stanley Umude and Au’Diese Toney are just a few of those impact guys in the past who have made a difference.

This past offseason, Musselman went after physical bigs down low to strengthen up the interior with the Mitchell twins and Jalen Graham. Now, it’s worked to an extent and they’ve been crucial pieces to the puzzle but did Arkansas miss when it came to shooting?

We’ve seen the emergence of Davonte Davis turn into a quality shooter. At times Ricky Council can be streaky around the court. Nick Smith has been the most efficient scorer but he’s been hampered with injuries all season to create consistency.

Musselman will be tasked to likely retool the guard position with consistent shooters. Here’s some options Arkansas is looking for early on in the portal process:

Dartmouth grad transfer Dame Adelekun tells @On3sports he’s heard from the following schools:



Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Ohio State, NC State, Loyola Chicago, Rhode Island, Santa Clara, ECU, Clemson, Seton Hall, Maryland and others.



The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward averaged 13.8… https://t.co/nCN4Zfic07 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 6, 2023

The first of many transfers that will report interest or offer from the Hogs. Continuing to funnel in players with size and physicality will likely be a theme for Arkansas while Musselman is head coach.

Wofford big man BJ Mack has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned.



Averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Notable grad transfer. Southern Conference All First Team. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 6, 2023

BJ Mack has been a force hard to stop this season and has played against three SEC opponents this season where he was very effective. Mack is 6’8 250 from Charlotte, NC and played his high school ball at Oak Hill Academy.

Portland grad-transfer Mike Meadows @MikeMeadowsII (6-2 G) tells me Arkansas asst Anthony Ruta has reached out to him ... avg 11.3 pts, 2.8 rbs, 2.3 asts, 46.4% FGs, 37.7% 3FGs, 77.8% FTs ... incl 39 pt gm vs. Santa Clara in Feb ... 1st player in Portland history w/triple-double https://t.co/qhoG0f7Jzl — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) March 7, 2023

Meadows had a couple of games where he scored at will but wasn’t consistent every night. There’s no doubt he could excel with the Hogs.

The portal is starting to buzz.



Harvard 6-6 forward Chris Ledlum just went portaling, per source.



18.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.1 BPG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 7, 2023

Wofford transfer Messiah Jones (@MessiahAMJones) tells us he’s heard from:



Clemson

Arkansas

St. Bonaventure

South Alabama

Chattanooga

Towson

Liberty

Illinois State

Valpo

Pacific

Charlotte

UNC Asheville

Radford

Stony Brook

Cal St Fullerton

Stony Brook

NIU

Cal Baptist

+more — Hoop Scoop Media™️ (@HoopScoopMedia) March 8, 2023

Jones is a threat to score for Wofford anytime he’s close to the hoop. The 6’6 forward has shot the nearly 65-percent from the field and free throw line during his college career.

Brown grad transfer Paxson Wojcik tells @On3sports he’s heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal:



South Carolina

Nebraska

Auburn

Arkansas

Vanderbilt

California

Cincinnati

SMU

Santa Clara



Averaged 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 https://t.co/zm4woSkE7K… https://t.co/ta6DULvLiX — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 9, 2023

This is an Ivy Leaguer to keep an eye on for Arkansas. A 6’4 guard who can stroke it from three (38-percent) but will not be afraid to rebound (6.8 per game).

St. Francis PA transfer Josh Cohen tells @On3sports he’s heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal:



Notre Dame

Arkansas

Iowa

South Carolina

UMass

Butler

Santa Clara

UCSB

UNCW

Penn State

FGCU

UNI

Coastal Carolina

Charleston

LMU

Elon

Liberty… https://t.co/xMqYx7cM40 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 9, 2023

Another big time post presence in the portal is this forward-center. Cohen has scored 25+ points on multiple occasions including 30 against Miami (FL.) this season. There’ll be an extensive list of interest for the soon-to-be junior.

Central Michigan (D1) transfer G Jesse Zarzuela has heard from Arkansas and Cal Baptist so far in the portal, he told @ThePortalReport ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZkJXQRjmWk — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) March 11, 2023

Zarzuela scored in double digits against a pair of Big Ten opponents in Minnesota and Michigan this season. The guard missed the whole month of February but remains a dangerous guard. He’ll be highly sought after this offseason.

Newest schools in the mix for Towson transfer Nick Timberlake, as he told @Stockrisers: Iowa, Providence, San Diego State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Virginia Tech. https://t.co/8mPWgFmZj5 — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 11, 2023

Timberlake has plenty of suitors for his services so far as 20+ schools have already contacted him since entering the portal. The 6’4 guard has scored 30 points or more in three games this season.

Next season will be his sixth year of college ball due to the free Covid year.