Highly Regarded Kaleb James Commits to Arkansas

On his 17th birthday, Kaleb James announced he will commit to the Razorbacks on Tuesday. The 2023 defensive lineman has offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and Oklahoma.

The consensus three-star is 6’4 250 pounds and recently transferred to Mansfield, (Texas) High School. James recorded 110 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks and four forced fumbles as a junior at Fort Worth Nolan.

James is ranked the 354th prospect in the 2022 class and 52nd overall defensive lineman. His commitment to the Hogs comes off the first “Junior Day” for the Razorback Football staff. James is the sixth commitment of the class and pushes the Razorbacks to the fourth ranked recruiting class in the country for 2023.

COMMITMENTS:

Four-star TE Shamar Easter

Four-Star TE Jaden Hamm

Four-star DB Dallas Young

Three-star OL Joey Su’a

Three-star WR Anthony Evans

Three-star DL Kaleb James