Former 5-Star Athlete, Drew Sanders, Transfers To Arkansas

How about that?! Arkansas was considered a long shot to receive the services of Alabama transfer linebacker Drew Sanders. The Denton, Texas native entered the transfer portal on this past Tuesday.

The 6’5, 244-pounder visited Arkansas on Wednesday and would later on visit Texas and Oklahoma as well. It was a job well done by linebacker coach Michael Scherer and the defensive staff as a whole to land such a coveted linebacker out of the portal.

A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Sanders was ranked the 22nd overall player and the number one athlete.

Sanders played quite a bit early in the 2021 season when he recorded six tackles against Miami. The next week he earned his first start against Mercer breaking up a couple of passes and recording two tackles. He would suffer an injury during the Ole Miss game and didn’t play much after that point. The linebacker finished the 2021 season with Sanders finished the year with 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups.

Drew Sanders can bring the boom for @AlabamaFTBL. pic.twitter.com/ruyN68imGJ — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) September 18, 2021

The former Alabama linebacker delivered a righteous pop in the video above. Showing the grit and toughness required at his position. Something Razorback fans became accustomed to with linebackers Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan.