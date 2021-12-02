2022 Razorback Offense Has High Powered Potential

The future of the Razorback offense won’t slow down. Not one bit. Why? Because Kendal Briles, it’s returnees and incoming recruits won’t let it backslide. We all know that a potential Heisman contending quarterback in KJ Jefferson is ready to let loose in 2022. This team goes much deeper than its fearless leader though.

The 2021 offense had the most 30-point games (eight) since 2011 when the Tyler Wilson led group had nine. There’s still one game left to go and at least tie the record during bowl season.

Jefferson had the most touchdowns and total yards by a Razorback quarterback since Austin Allen in 2016. The revitalization process for Razorback football would still be near ground zero if it weren’t for Jefferson. That’s just how valuable the redshirt sophomore from Sardis, Miss. has been in 2021.

With the ability to develop quarterbacks even week-to-week, Briles deserves a lot of credit for how this offense progressed during the season. There’s not a single player in the country that got better through the season as Jefferson. Honestly, it was admirable how many steps forward the offense took after the Georgia game.

There could be a small dip at the wide receiver position if Treylon Burks does indeed leave Arkansas for the NFL. That leaves us with one question: Will any local or state of Arkansas businesses come together and give him a $7 million deal to return to the Hogs for one more season? A shot at a championship is pretty much the only thing left to accomplish for the Razorbacks greatest wide receiver ever.

($7 mil/4 years is what the highest drafted receiver, Jamar Chase, was signed for last season by the Cincinnati Bengals.)

We all know that a Burks return for the 2022 season, although unlikely, would make it even more special in Fayetteville. So special that fans expectations would be championship or bust based solely off the offensive ingenuity.

2022 Returners:

Jaqualyn Crawford-Redshirt Senior: 3 receptions, 27 yards

Warren Thompson-Redshirt Senior: 18 receptions, 292 yards and 2 touchdowns.

John David White-Redshirt Junior: 1 reception for 19 yards

Darin Turner-Redshirt Sophomore:

Harper Cole-Redshirt Sophomore

Ketron Jackson-Sophomore: 5 receptions, 97 yards and 1 touchdown

Chris Harris-Redshirt Freshman

Jaedon Wilson-Redshirt Freshman

Bryce Stephens-Redshirt Freshman

Incoming Freshmen:

Four-star wide receiver: Isaiah Sategna

Four-star wide receiver: Quincey McAdoo

Potential Addition:

Four-star wide receiver: Samuel Mbake

It’s also worth noting that Arkansas could move Rocket Sanders back to wide receiver with the potential loss of Burks. However, that is just a part of the rumor mill at this point.

All the talk here has been about the receivers but what about a running back room? Position coach Jimmy Smith has these guys playing with confidence and physicality reminiscent to the Houston Nutt era.

With Trelon Smith potentially leaving (he does have one year left of eligibility) since he did participate in Senior Day activities the Hogs still have plenty to work with there.

This room has two players who have already rushed for over 500 yards in Smith and Jefferson. Sanders (1 yard) and the bully Dominique Johnson (2 yards) could both surpass the 500 yard mark during the bowl game.

Arkansas could finish the season with four 500-yard rushers.



Trelon Smith: 592

KJ Jefferson: 554

Rocket Sanders: 499

Dominique Johnson: 498



That would be the most by a Razorback quartet since 1975.



Forte: 983

Eckwood: 792

Fuchs: 618

Bull: 533 — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) December 2, 2021

When you return a running game that is in the top 15 nationally it gives this team the potential to be very good. How scary would an offense be with a dominant runner in Sanders? How about a developed speedster in AJ Green? Or the biggest bully of them all in Johnson who has an offseason to get stronger? Add in a slasher in incoming freshman Rashod Dubinion and a between the tackles guy in James Jointer and that could make this running game hard to stop.

Depth Chart:

Trelon Smith: Redshirt Senior

Dominique Johnson: Redshirt Sophomore

Rocket Sanders: Sophomore

AJ Green: Sophomore

Rashod Dubinion: Freshman

James Jointer: Freshman

