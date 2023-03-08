Arkansas lands former five star defensive back, where does secondary stand with addition?

Arkansas is about to have the most improved secondary in the country with the addition of Jaheim Singletary.



Arkansas gains DB transfer

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman shared that former 5-star and Georgia signee Jaheim Singleton will join the Razorback program for the 2023 season.

Singleton didn’t record any statistics although he saw action in three games in 2022. According to the 247sports composite ranking, the Florida native signed with Georgia as the fifth ranked cornerback and 25th overall player in his class.

Last season Arkansas fielded the worst pass defense out of 131 teams in the FBS allowing 294.7 yards per game.

Head Hog Says:

We’re excited about him. Big-time player out of Georgia,” said Pittman.

“He’s signed his SEC agreement with us. He was here on his OV this Sunday and Monday and left this morning. We were very fortunate.”

Who’s Gone?



Keuan Parker, Trent Gordon, Simeon Blair, Jalen Catalon, Myles Slusher, Zach Zimos, Anthony Brown and Jacorrei Turner.

A few of the players listed did see playing time this season but ultimately as a unit couldn’t get it done. A few of the changes on staff contributed to the exodus in the position room. Arkansas needed a fresh start and look to be getting one.

Who’s Back?

It took awhile but Arkansas finished the season with two solid starters at defensive back in Dwight McGlothern and Quincey McAdoo. Those two bring a lockdown to both sides of the boundary boasting big play potential looking for turnovers and negative plays on every possession. As a combo, McGlothern and McAdoo intercepted six passes in 2022 and forced eight total turnovers.

With the emergence of McAdoo, the backend of the Razorback defense improved by nearly 100 yards for the remainder of the regular season. At exactly 198 passing yards given up during the final four games showed promise toward the future with two talented corners.

LaDarrius Bishop returns after suffering an ankle injury two games into last season. The Ashdown, (Ark.) will definitely have a role as one of the faster players on the roster.

Former walk-on, Hudson Clark, will return for his fifth year in Fayetteville this time as a safety. He does have an extra year of eligibility due to the Covid season if he so chooses to use it in 2024. Clark recorded a career high 67 tackles, four TFL, 12 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Newcomers

Freshmen: Jaylon Braxton, TJ Metcalf, Christian Ford, Dallas Young, RJ Johnson and Dylan Hasz.

Transfers: Lorando Johnson, Jaheim Singletary and Al Walcott.

The Hogs really upgraded at defensive back through the portal and high school recruiting. It would be a travesty without crediting Marcus Woodson’s ability to recruit at a high level only three months into his stint at Arkansas.

Fayetteville has seen an uptick in top 150 players visit the Arkansas football program since the hiring of Travis Williams and Woodson both and shows no sign of slowing down.

Johnson and Walcott both played at Baylor last year for a unit that finished second in the Big 12 in pass defense.

Braxton is the highest rated player for the 2022 freshmen class who will likely make a splash this fall on the field. He was an early enrollee and practice this spring.