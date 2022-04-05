Updated Scholarship Situation For Razorback Men’s Basketball: 4-6-2022

As expected, there was more moment amongst the Razorback basketball roster on Monday and Tuesday.

Arkansas stats Jaylin Williams and Au’Diese Toney have both announced their plans to enter this year’s NBA Draft. However, Williams will not sign with an agent to maintain his eligibility and return to school if he decides to do so. Williams nearly averaged a double-double this season going for 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in 2022.

Toney was arguably Arkansas’ best defender this season often guarding the best player on the opposing team. The Pittsburg transfer averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game but the most notable improvement was his free throw shooting. He was a career mid-60’s average shooter from the line but finished at 79-percent this season.

Returning Players

G Devo Davis-three years remaining

G Jaxson Robinson-three years remaining

F Kamani Johnson-one year remaining

F Connor Vanover-two years remaining

*Walk-on Cade Arbogast was awarded an open scholarship this season. I did not carry it over going into next season. However, I did count it as a scholarship roster spot in my final tally.

New Additions

G Anthony Black

G Nick Smith, Jr.

G Barry Dunning, Jr.

G Derrian Ford

G Joseph Pinion

F Jordan Walsh

F Trevon Brazile

Departures

G Chance Moore-Immediately Eligible Transfer

G Stanley Umude-Graduate

G Trey Wade-Graduate

G Chris Lykes-Graduate

G KK Robinson-three years remaining

G J.D. Notae-NBA Draft

G Au’Diese Toney-NBA Draft

*F Jaylin Williams-three years remaining

*=enter draft, not signing with agent

The NCAA requires all teams to have 13 players on scholarship at a time. The Razorbacks currently have 11 players on their roster going into the 2022-23 season.