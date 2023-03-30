Arkansas’ roster shakeup begins with Smith, Jr. to NBA and Brazile return

The Arkansas Basketball team has seen great news regarding a pair of players on Thursday.

Obviously, it hurts to lose a player that’s as good as what Nick Smith, Jr. is but he is projected to become the second lottery pick for Arkansas since Musselman became head coach. This season, Smith scored 12.5 points, two rebounds and two assists in 17 games.

Of course, he had his moments and many fans think “he needs another year or two because he isn’t ready.” The NBA drafts players based off potential. Young players with higher ceilings with abilities that have yet to be tapped into at the high school, college or G-League levels.

Fans should be proud that although their team didn’t make it all the way to glory this season it could in the near future due to the elite talent that continues to sign at Arkansas.

Moses Moody started the trend, Smith has continued it and the combination of Baye Fall and Layden Blocker are following suit.

During the afternoon, another brewing superstar could have left for the NBA, too, if he had not been injured after nine games. Trevon Brazile was a dunking machine who could also stretch the floor as a mismatch nightmare anywhere on the court. The Missouri transfer averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game during non-conference play.

Brazile scored 20 points three times this season with a high of 23 against San Jose State. His return bolsters the Razorback frontcourt with athleticism, shot making and highlight reel Sportscenter top plays.

Currently, Arkansas’ staff has contacted over 50 players in the transfer portal. They will likely look for a big man, a pair of shooters and a facilitating point guard.

After struggling from three throughout the season (31.5-percent) and being bullied in the post against UConn it’s reasonable to believe Musselman and company will court a few impactful, impressive players.

As Jon Rothstein says, Musselman is “the importer” after all.

Current roster make-up:

Trevon Brazile

Davonte Davis

Ricky Council IV

Makhel Mitchell

Makhi Mitchell

Jalen Graham

Barry Dunning, Jr.

Derrian Ford

Joseph Pinion

Jordan Walsh

Anthony Black

Departing

Nick Smith, Jr.

Kamani Johnson