PREVIEW: Hogs host Florida in Red Out Saturday

Bud Walton Arena is the place today as the Hogs play host to the Florida Gators. After dropping the last two contests, the Razorbacks are in desperation mode with just five games left to play. Three home games remain on the schedule for Muss’ Hogs, and today is a must-win to get this squad back on track.

Here are some items to know about today’s game.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18. 2023

Time: 1 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, AR

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Line: ARK -8.5

Arkansas:

Arkansas dropped two winnable games to Mississippi State and Texas A&M during the last week. After sustaining a winning streak and clearing the bubble, the Hogs return to muddier waters. Sitting at 17-9, the Hogs must maximize each opportunity with five games remaining.

The Razorbacks built a 12-point lead over the Aggies in Wednesday night’s matchup before collapsing in the second half. Arkansas failed to dominate the paint, which was a critical turning point in their initial victory over the Aggies earlier in the season. A few missed opportunities down the stretch allowed the Aggies to take the lead and never look back.

Today, I want to see the Hogs run the Gators. This team is at its best in transition, allowing the athleticism of the backcourt to control the game. This season’s key wins saw the Hogs capitalize on high-percentage looks off the fast break, which later opened up three-point opportunities. I’m hoping the Razorbacks play fast against the Gators, entering Nick Smith Jr. into the mix to open up the floor.

Florida:

The Gators lost their go-to guy Colin Castleton to a broken hand on Wednesday night. Florida was working towards a bubble conversation for March but now has to overcome losing their top-scoring threat and rebounder. The Gators will now rely on a guard-heavy lineup to fill the gap. Expect Florida to attack the Mitchell twins and get to the line in today’s matchup.

Storylines: