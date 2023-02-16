Razorback fans share their thoughts on road loss to Texas A&M

It’s never fun having to dissect a loss of your favorite team. The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered yet another humbling loss in College Station on Wednesday night with a 62-58 loss. Throughout the game Arkansas seemed to keep the Aggies at bay in their house. However, the home team was able to pull away in the final few minutes to pull within one game of conference leader Alabama.

What could’ve been for this Razorback basketball squad? That’s the ultimate question for this season only being able to watch this team at full strength once....ONCE! Losing your two best players early on and then tailoring to the remaining talent has been rough. There isn’t much offensive rhythm, no pure shooters but they do have elite defenders capable of converting fast breaks.

Thankfully, the season is far from over but in a year where parity in college basketball is at a premium this Razorback squad has to make a statement by beating a team that they shouldn’t and prove to the selection committee that they deserve to be in March Madness.

Why am I saying this? Coach Eric Musselman knows it. His players absolutely know it. Fans are dying for that moment. That turning point that we all witnessed in Rupp Arena as the coming out party might’ve told the world more about the state of Kentucky basketball and not Arkansas’.

Winning cures everything and there’s a couple of home basketball games coming at the right moment to maybe right the ship.

Here’s some thoughts from Hog fans that I received on my social media accounts:

Dillon Fogle: I’ve said this the entire time. If he hadn’t been to back to back deep runs in the tourney people would think he has no idea what he’s doing.

Jeremy Sweat: Has he already checked out??? Hope Texas isn’t already a done deal.

Gary Perkins: I kept waiting on him to insert Smith in the second half, but he never did, then Davis and Council ran out of gas and made terrible mistakes and we lost a game we definitely should have won. He needs to rest these guards some, they are failing us at crunch time.

Thoughts on Nick Smith, Jr. not appearing in the second half:

"We're just trying to win a game and keep our season alive."



- Eric Musselman when asked why Nick Smith Jr. didn't play in the second half against Texas A&M — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) February 16, 2023

Coaching malpractice unless he was hurt! Nobody cld hit the Pacific Ocean! Why not play him? I’m getting so disgusted with Muss! Why get 3 MacDAA if you don’t know what to do with them! By the way, this tm has 4 players projected to go in the draft according to bleacher report! — clinton williams (@williams_ct) February 16, 2023

Why play him in 1st half vs 2nd idk it’s s season that looks like it was gray on paper and time to move on. It’s not bouncing like it ever has under muss and it was going to happen just when. Seems like this is it survive and move on disappointing but is what it is — Dave (@dmbfan81) February 16, 2023

The Razorbacks will return to the friendly confines of Bud Walton Arena on Saturday to host Florida at 1 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN2.