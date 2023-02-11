PREVIEW: Hogs host challenging test with Mississippi State coming to town

Mississippi St. Preview

The Hogs are back at home to welcome Mississippi State to Bud Walton Arena. It’s a big day on the Hill, as Arkansas has a conference winning streak on the line. Additionally, today marks the return of Nick Smith Jr., bringing an added element for college basketball diehards around the country to tune into today’s game.

Here are a few things to keep in mind for today’s matchup against the Bulldogs.

Opponent: Mississippi State

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11. 2023

Time: 5 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, AR

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

Line: ARK -6.5

Arkansas:

The Razorbacks submitted their best performance since the trip to Maui on Tuesday night. In a matchup that featured plenty of stars, Anthony Black made it known that he was the best player on the court. Black finished his performance against Kentucky with 19 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Ricky Council and Devo Davis recorded their usual double figure scoring night, assisting in the second half domination of the Wildcats.

A continued storyline is the reliable play of the Mitchell twins. Makhel scored 15 points while limiting the production of Oscar Tshiebwe to just seven points. On the other hand, Makhel cleaned the glass with nine rebounds. The Mitchell twins are solidifying themselves as two of the best rim protectors in the SEC.

Today features a potential trap game for the Razorbacks. Tuesday night’s performance and the return of Smith create prominent headlines for today. Mississippi State is a streaky team with some solid shooters. Arkansas must be locked in to continue the streak and record consecutive two-win weeks.

Mississippi State:

The Bulldogs are coming off a home win against LSU during the midweek slate. The Dogs currently hold a winning streak of their own, which began with an upset of TCU in the SEC/BIG12 challenge a few weeks ago. Bulldog big man Tolu Smith carries the weight for his team, leading the way in scoring and rebounds. I’m expecting a hard fought battle between Smith and the Mitchell twins this afternoon. Additionally, Dashawn Smith is capable of heating up from deep. The Razorback backcourt should emphasize the perimeter today as well.

