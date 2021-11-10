Razorback Recruiting: Easter Could be Special

I love college sports and the process and evolution of high school recruiting is one of my favorite subjects. Watching Sam Pittman and his staff recruit players to our program is a busy task. The Razorbacks recruit hard, in all sports, and the results have shown.

Many have considered Sam Pittman to be one of the better recruiters in the country, especially with prospective offensive linemen.

Shamar Easter, a (6’5) 225 pound junior from Ashdown, Arkansas is a special recruit. Easter (listed as a tight end) is currently the #1 ranked high school football player out of Arkansas in the 2023 class. Easter committed to the Razorbacks over the summer and there’s good reason to celebrate.

Mind you, he committed to the Razorbacks even with outside recruitment from schools like Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M and more.

Shamar has great size, good speed, natural football instincts and all around seems like an excellent young man. I have seen references of Kyle Pitts, a former standout tight end from Florida and current Atlanta Falcon to compare of Shamar Easter.

I expect big things from Easter when he steps on campus in a few years.

