Arkansas Volleyball hosts #7 Georgia Tech

On Thursday Arkansas is looking to extend their sweep streak to 7 matches and get another top ten win this season when they host 7th ranked Georgia Tech in Barnhill Arena. Arkansas, who defeated Washington Huskies back on Aug 26th, is looking for the upset over Georgia Tech whose lone loss on the season is to 5th ranked Ohio State.

Thursday will be a tall task as the Razorbacks are winless against Tech all time (0-7). Arkansas is coming in to Thursday’s match ranked at no. 24. This makes the first time since 2015 that the team has made the top 25. This also makes it the first time for coach Jason Watson has been ranked in his time at Arkansas.

When talking to coach Watson on Wednesday he credited the hiring of assistant coach Dave Gantt for their success on the defensive side of the ball and especially with their blocking which the team as a whole has vastly improved. Coach Watson also stated that the team in playing a lot more poised and the cohesion has led to the recent streak of sweeps.

Georgia Tech comes into the match with a 6-1 record and they are led by two time 1st team All-American Julia Bergman who leads the nation in kills per set (5.54) and points per set (6.33). Alongside Bergman is outside hitter Bianca Bertolino. The 6-0 sophomore from Argentina has played on the Argentina National Team in the World Championships. Bertolino is averaging 3.37 digs per set which leads the team.

Arkansas is looking to ride the momentum and with the team having a mixed practice instead of running 1s vs 2s Coach Watson is hoping that the strategy is helping his team depth and players rotating in there isn’t a drop off during substitutions. Watson praised the efforts of Abigail Archibong and Tatum Shipes that has really helped Arkansas throught thi first 8 games.

On Friday Arkansas will take on NC State. Arkansas won the last meeting in 2021 (3-0) part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Arkasnas will also host the matchup between NC State and Georgia Tech today at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for the event are only $5 for fans 17 and older.