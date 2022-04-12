The Portal Progress – Week 2

The Arkansas staff contacted over 70 transfers in each of the past 2 off-seasons. They are off to a hot start this coming off of back-to-back Elite 8s.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports has deemed Eric Musselman, “The Importer.” This moniker is true. There’s no other way to say it. The Arkansas staff is thorough in the portal and they hit a lot more than they miss on the talent they bring in.

Each week I will update this with the new contacts Arkansas has made in the portal. Plus, updates on commitments and cut lists.

Something to remember about the transfer portal. Just because Arkansas has contacted a player doesn’t mean they are a top priority. This staff is extremely thorough. It is safe to assume that they have a list of their top priorities and then backups/plan B options.

Another thing to remember is just because Arkansas makes a cut list for a recruit doesn’t mean they would take them. Recruits often add top programs to their cut lists for notoriety and more exposure.

So far this off-season the Arkansas staff has “publicly” contacted 47 transfers. This number is as of Monday, April 11that 9pm.

Updates On Commitments and Cut Lists

Ali Ali committed to Butler.

Devin Carter released his Top 6 that included Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Providence, UConn, and UNLV.

Jermaine Couisnard released his Top 7 that included DePaul, Gonzaga, Houston, Maryland, Ohio St., Oregon, and UMass.

Brandon Murray committed to Georgetown.

Will Richard committed to Florida.

Neal Quinn committed to Richmond.

New Arkansas Contacts

Tyree Appleby – Florida

Johni Broome – Morehead St.

Landers Nolley - Memphis

Norchad Omier – Arkansas St.

Sir’Jabari Rice – New Mexico St.

Luis Rodriguez – Ole Miss

Eric Williams Jr. – Oregon

Committed To Arkansas

Trevon Brazile – Missouri

6-9, 215

6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks

Jalen Graham – Arizona St.

6-9, 200

9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds

Makhel Mitchell

6-10, 245

10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks

Makhi Mitchell

6-9, 230

9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 30.4% 3P%

Arkansas Made Cut List

Devin Carter – South Carolina

6-3, 188

9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds

Carter’s Top 6 includes – Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Providence, UConn, and UNLV

Noah Carter – Northern Iowa

6-6, 230

15.0 points and 4.1 rebounds

Carter’s Top 5 includes – Arkansas, Florida, Marquette, Missouri, and Virginia Tech

Contacted By Arkansas

Fardaws Aimaq – Utah Valley

6-11, 245

18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 43.5% 3P%

Tyree Appleby – Florida

6-1, 170

10.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 34.3% 3P%

Keeshawn Barthelemy – Colorado

6-2, 160

11.1 points, 2.4 assists, and 34.7% 3P%

Manny Bates – North Carolina St.

6-11, 230 – Injured in 2021-22

9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in 2020-21

Jalen Bridges – West Virginia

6-7, 220

8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds

Johni Broome – Morehead St.

6-10, 230

16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks.

Jomaru Brown – Eastern Kentucky

6-2, 190

12.2 points

Isaiah Cottrell – West Virginia

6-10, 240

4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 31.9% 3P%

Sean Durugordon – Missouri

6-7, 210

3.2 points

Xavier Foster – Iowa St.

7-0, 230

4.0 points in 7 games

James Graham III – Maryland

6-8, 205

1.3 points in 9 games

Curt Lewis – Eastern Kentucky

6-5, 220

9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 34.2% 3P%

Jaelin Llewellyn – Princeton

6-2, 175

15.8 pints, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 39.6% 3P%

Tray Maddux Jr. – Cal State-Fullerton

6-6, 200

9.5 points and 32.5% 3P%

Isaih Moore – Southern Miss

6-10, 205

13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 30.9% 3P%

Tristen Newton – East Carolina

6-5, 200

17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 33.3% 3P%

Landers Nolley II – Memphis

6-7, 220

9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 33.6% 3P%

Gus Okafor – Southeastern Louisiana

6-6, 230

14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 32.6% 3P%

Norchad Omier – Arkansas St.

6-7, 230

17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds

Sir’Jabari Rice – New Mexico St.

6-4, 180

11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 34.1% 3P%

Toni Rocak – Cal-San Diego

6-8, 220

15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds

Luis Rodriguez – Ole Miss

6-6, 210

6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds

Warren Washington – Nevada

7-0, 215

10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds

Austin Williams – Hartford

6-4, 200

16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists

Eric Williams Jr. – Oregon

6-6, 200

8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 35.1% 3P%

Samuell Williamson – Louisville

6-7, 210

5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds

Camren Wynter – Drexel

6-2, 175

15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists

Contacts That Eliminated Arkansas

Ali Ali – Akron -> Butler

Ledarrius Brewer – East Tennessee St. -> UAB

Kendal Coleman – Northwestern St. -> LSU

Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina

Couisnard cut list to 7 schools including DePaul, Gonzaga, Houston, Maryland, Ohio St., Oregon, and UMass

Nelly Cummings – Colgate -> Pittsburgh

Taylor Funk – St. Joseph’s -> Utah St.

Jaylan Gainey – Brown -> Florida St.

DeAndre Gholston – Milwaukee -> Missouri

Justin Hill – Longwood -> Georgia

Brandon Murray – LSU -> Georgetown

Neal Quinn – Lafayette -> Richmond

Will Richard – Belmont -> Florida

Sam Sessoms – Penn St.

Sessoms cut his list to 6 schools including Coppin St., George Mason, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi St., and UTEP

Erik Stevenson – South Carolina -> West Virginia