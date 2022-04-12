The Portal Progress – Week 2
The Arkansas staff contacted over 70 transfers in each of the past 2 off-seasons. They are off to a hot start this coming off of back-to-back Elite 8s.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports has deemed Eric Musselman, “The Importer.” This moniker is true. There’s no other way to say it. The Arkansas staff is thorough in the portal and they hit a lot more than they miss on the talent they bring in.
Each week I will update this with the new contacts Arkansas has made in the portal. Plus, updates on commitments and cut lists.
Something to remember about the transfer portal. Just because Arkansas has contacted a player doesn’t mean they are a top priority. This staff is extremely thorough. It is safe to assume that they have a list of their top priorities and then backups/plan B options.
Another thing to remember is just because Arkansas makes a cut list for a recruit doesn’t mean they would take them. Recruits often add top programs to their cut lists for notoriety and more exposure.
So far this off-season the Arkansas staff has “publicly” contacted 47 transfers. This number is as of Monday, April 11that 9pm.
Updates On Commitments and Cut Lists
Ali Ali committed to Butler.
Devin Carter released his Top 6 that included Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Providence, UConn, and UNLV.
Jermaine Couisnard released his Top 7 that included DePaul, Gonzaga, Houston, Maryland, Ohio St., Oregon, and UMass.
Brandon Murray committed to Georgetown.
Will Richard committed to Florida.
Neal Quinn committed to Richmond.
New Arkansas Contacts
Tyree Appleby – Florida
Johni Broome – Morehead St.
Landers Nolley - Memphis
Norchad Omier – Arkansas St.
Sir’Jabari Rice – New Mexico St.
Luis Rodriguez – Ole Miss
Eric Williams Jr. – Oregon
Committed To Arkansas
Trevon Brazile – Missouri
6-9, 215
6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks
Jalen Graham – Arizona St.
6-9, 200
9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds
Makhel Mitchell
6-10, 245
10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks
Makhi Mitchell
6-9, 230
9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 30.4% 3P%
Arkansas Made Cut List
Devin Carter – South Carolina
6-3, 188
9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds
Carter’s Top 6 includes – Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Providence, UConn, and UNLV
Noah Carter – Northern Iowa
6-6, 230
15.0 points and 4.1 rebounds
Carter’s Top 5 includes – Arkansas, Florida, Marquette, Missouri, and Virginia Tech
Contacted By Arkansas
Fardaws Aimaq – Utah Valley
6-11, 245
18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 43.5% 3P%
Tyree Appleby – Florida
6-1, 170
10.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 34.3% 3P%
Keeshawn Barthelemy – Colorado
6-2, 160
11.1 points, 2.4 assists, and 34.7% 3P%
Manny Bates – North Carolina St.
6-11, 230 – Injured in 2021-22
9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in 2020-21
Jalen Bridges – West Virginia
6-7, 220
8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds
Johni Broome – Morehead St.
6-10, 230
16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks.
Jomaru Brown – Eastern Kentucky
6-2, 190
12.2 points
Isaiah Cottrell – West Virginia
6-10, 240
4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 31.9% 3P%
Sean Durugordon – Missouri
6-7, 210
3.2 points
Xavier Foster – Iowa St.
7-0, 230
4.0 points in 7 games
James Graham III – Maryland
6-8, 205
1.3 points in 9 games
Curt Lewis – Eastern Kentucky
6-5, 220
9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 34.2% 3P%
Jaelin Llewellyn – Princeton
6-2, 175
15.8 pints, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 39.6% 3P%
Tray Maddux Jr. – Cal State-Fullerton
6-6, 200
9.5 points and 32.5% 3P%
Isaih Moore – Southern Miss
6-10, 205
13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 30.9% 3P%
Tristen Newton – East Carolina
6-5, 200
17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 33.3% 3P%
Landers Nolley II – Memphis
6-7, 220
9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 33.6% 3P%
Gus Okafor – Southeastern Louisiana
6-6, 230
14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 32.6% 3P%
Norchad Omier – Arkansas St.
6-7, 230
17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds
Sir’Jabari Rice – New Mexico St.
6-4, 180
11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 34.1% 3P%
Toni Rocak – Cal-San Diego
6-8, 220
15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds
Luis Rodriguez – Ole Miss
6-6, 210
6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds
Warren Washington – Nevada
7-0, 215
10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds
Austin Williams – Hartford
6-4, 200
16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists
Eric Williams Jr. – Oregon
6-6, 200
8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 35.1% 3P%
Samuell Williamson – Louisville
6-7, 210
5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds
Camren Wynter – Drexel
6-2, 175
15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists
Contacts That Eliminated Arkansas
Ali Ali – Akron -> Butler
Ledarrius Brewer – East Tennessee St. -> UAB
Kendal Coleman – Northwestern St. -> LSU
Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina
Couisnard cut list to 7 schools including DePaul, Gonzaga, Houston, Maryland, Ohio St., Oregon, and UMass
Nelly Cummings – Colgate -> Pittsburgh
Taylor Funk – St. Joseph’s -> Utah St.
Jaylan Gainey – Brown -> Florida St.
DeAndre Gholston – Milwaukee -> Missouri
Justin Hill – Longwood -> Georgia
Brandon Murray – LSU -> Georgetown
Neal Quinn – Lafayette -> Richmond
Will Richard – Belmont -> Florida
Sam Sessoms – Penn St.
Sessoms cut his list to 6 schools including Coppin St., George Mason, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi St., and UTEP
Erik Stevenson – South Carolina -> West Virginia
