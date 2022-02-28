Hoop Hogs check in at #14 in latest AP Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — The Razorbacks basketball team has made another jump in the AP Polls once again to #14, after a road win against Florida in Gainesville, and an electric home win against Kentucky.

The ranking is the highest the Hoop Hogs have been in February since the 1997-1998 season.

With just one week to go before the regular season comes to a close, the Hogs are surging at the right time. They have won 13 of their last 14 games, their lone loss being a last-second defeat in Tuscaloosa against Alabama.

Moving forward, the Hogs are scheduled to host LSU in Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday, and they close their season out on the road against Tennessee.

Currently, Arkansas sits at 12-4 in conference play, in a three-way tie for second place in the SEC with Kentucky and Tennessee, who Arkansas has beaten this season.

Winning the SEC regular-season title seems out of the question, but if Mississippi State can upset Auburn this week, the door stays open a little longer.

March is just around the corner, and the wild will become the norm, so buckle up.