RECAP: Hogs Beat Cats, Move to Second In SEC Race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae did something no other player in the country has done against an AP-Top 10 team in 25 years, scoring 30 points and dishing 8 assists. The stat line is also a first by a Razorback in SEC play.

Arkansas is 4-0 this season against AP Top 25 teams. How’s JD Notae performed in said matchups?



UK: 30 points, 8 assists

UT: 13 points

Aub: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists

LSU: 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) February 27, 2022

Jaylin Williams extended his double-double streak to six games (11th of season) and the Arkansas Razorbacks move to 4-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

Arkansas’ (23-6, 12-4 SEC) victory over Kentucky is the Razorbacks first in Fayetteville since 2014 which is also known as “Qualls at the buzzer.” The win also gives the Hogs a tie for second in the SEC, one game behind the Auburn Tigers.

Arkansas started the game on a 15-2 run and led by as many as 13-points three times in the first half. As usual, Kentucky continued to fight and stick around thanks to Oscar Tshiebwe’s

30 points and 18 rebounds. Musselman said after the game that “the team decided to guard Tshiebwe one-on-one” to prevent another Wildcat from getting hot.

When it mattered most, Williams came up big for Arkansas. He alone scored 10-straight points in the final 4:38 in the second half to help pull Arkansas away for the victory.

Kentucky took a one-point lead with 2:21 left for the final time of the game. Kellen Grady hit a three-point basket, his only made field goal of the game to give Kentucky a one point lead.

The lead was short lived as Jaylin Williams’ jumper put the Hogs back out front for good.

Stanley Umude scored 13 points and six rebounds. He shot 5-10 from the floor and hit three of his five shots from deep.

Arkansas will return to the court this Wednesday for their final game in Bud Walton Arena this season. LSU will come to town as the Razorbacks look to sweep the Tigers in SEC play.