Dowell Loggains emerges as lead candidate for vacant South Carolina OC position

Wednesday evening saw a lot of smoke coming through the foggy Arkansas skies. Smoke that Arkansas could potentially lose another member of their coaching staff. Tight end coach, Dowell Loggains, influential in many offensive coaching circles emerged as a man to keep an eye on as South Carolina continues to search for an offensive coordinator.

The Gamecocks saw their previous coordinator, Marcus Satterfield, leave for the same position at Nebraska under new head coach Matt Rhule.

There have been many popular names be tossed around in Columbia like Garrett Riley (TCU OC), Graham Harrell (West Virginia OC) and Kendal Briles (Arkansas OC) but nothing could materialize. Gamecock fans were optimistic that head coach, Shane Beamer, could bring in an innovative coach following back-to-back bowl appearances and a program that’s trajectory is soaring.

With the breaking news that South Carolina is targeting former NFL offensive coordinator and current Arkansas tight ends coach Loggains was met with stark revolt from fans considering his lack of success at the highest level of football.

Source: South Carolina is in talks of hiring Arkansas TE coach, Dowell Loggains, as their next offensive coordinator. — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) December 8, 2022

This isn’t the first time Loggains name has come up in discussions to become an offensive coordinator at the Power Five level. Sources have said he was considered for the position at Kentucky, Missouri and Penn State in the past.

Loggains extensive NFL experience on his resume includes stops with the Tennessee Titans (2008-2013), Cleveland Browns (2014), Chicago Bears (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018) and New York Jets (2019-20).

Something that isn’t talked about much enough is his ability to recruit at a high level. While at Arkansas, Loggains has committments from three four-star tight ends Luke Hasz, Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm. Loggains also has commitments from dynamic receiver Micah Tease and impressive defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes.

We will continue to update the Loggains search as information continues to be released.