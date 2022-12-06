Preview: Hogs-UNCG

The first Saturday in Bud Walton was an exciting game as the Arkansas offense exploded, and the team’s defensive dominance continued. Saturday was the first opportunity for Musselman to utilize his entire roster with the return of Devo Davis and the increased role of Nick Smith. Saturday’s matchup saw 10 Razorbacks involved in the scoring action, with 4 Hogs scoring in double figures. Trevon Brazile led the way with 23 points and five rebounds. Additionally, Jalen Graham submitted a productive performance in the paint, and Devo Davis set the tempo for the Razorback defense. The victory over San Jose State created a blueprint for this team to utilize all of its weapons, and now it will be fun to watch this group build on its strengths.

Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 6. 2022

Time: 6 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: SECN

Line: ARK -20.0

Arkansas:

This young Razorback team has so many strengths, making it hard to hang a hat on just one. However, perhaps the most exciting surprise thus far is the play of Ricky Council. Council’s athleticism has enabled him to be a shot-creator to this point in the season. His emergence gives Arkansas four true scoring options at any moment. Trevon Brazile and Anthony Black have proved their value in the scoring department, and we know Nick Smith will pop off soon enough. Tonight, it will be interesting to see how the scoring is spread out amongst a Razorback group that has many go-to guys.

UNC Greensboro:

The Spartans are struggling to this point in the season, entering tonight with a 4-5 record. However, a 65-61 victory against Elon over the weekend gives the Spartans some momentum coming into Bud Walton tonight. Keondre Kennedy comes enters tonight leading the Spartans in both points and rebounds. As a whole, UNC Greensboro does not shoot the ball at a high percentage but will try to create points off turnovers. With the Spartan’s aggressive defensive approach, tonight will serve as an important test for Arkansas’ young guards to protect the basketball.

Storylines:

The Hogs jumped two spots to No. 9 in the latest AP ranking.

Arkansas is holding opponents to just 62.4 points per game this season.

The Razorbacks are (-19.5) point favorites over UNC-Greensboro tonight.



The Hogs are holding their opponents to 62.4 points per game this season. UNCG has lost 5 games by 12.8 points with best win against Elon @BetSaracen ….. CASH the spread! — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) December 6, 2022