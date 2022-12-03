Preview: Hogs host San Jose State

Today is the first Saturday at Bud Walton for this young Razorback team, and it serves as an important matchup as Muss’ squad continues to find its identity. San Jose State is in town to take on a fully healthy Razorback team. Let’s dive into some of the details for the matchup.

Opponent: San Jose State Spartans

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3. 2022

Time: 3 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: SECN

Line: ARK -19.0

Arkansas:

The Hogs recorded another victory this week against the Troy Trojans thanks to a strong second-half performance. Ricky Council carried the Razorbacks with 27 points and another highlight dunk. Meanwhile, Nick Smith Jr. played his first minutes as a Razorback but saw only limited action. Razorback fans should see more action from Smith against San Jose State. Although a non-conference matchup, today serves as an essential game for the Razorbacks, as Muss will have a full roster to rotate into the game.

San Jose State:

The Spartans come to Fayetteville with a 6-2 record. Their only losses on the season were to North Texas and Hofstra, a team that Arkansas fans got to know last season. Omari Moore is the Spartan to watch in today’s game. The 6’6” guard averages 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. To this point, Moore will serve as one of the bigger guards to play the Razorbacks. It will be interesting to see the matchup between Moore and Black/Council.

Storylines: