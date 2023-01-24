PREVIEW: Hogs host Tigers

The Hogs are at home to welcome the LSU Tigers to a snowy Fayetteville tonight. After rolling Ole Miss on Saturday, the Razorbacks can establish a streak and some more momentum tonight before the calendar flips next week.

Arkansas opened the conference season with a loss to the Tigers in Baton Rouge back in December. Now the Hogs hope to return the favor as Musselman and his group aims to defend Bud Walton. Both teams have struggled since the opener, but the Hogs found a rhythm against Ole Miss that can hopefully kickstart a run into February.

Here is some info to know leading up to tonight.

Opponent: LSU Tigers

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24. 2023

Time: 6 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, AR

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Line: ARK -12.5

Arkansas:

The Hogs let a couple of winnable opportunities slip through their fingers against Vanderbilt and Missouri. However, the Hogs pounded Ole Miss inside Bud Walton on Saturday, showing flashes of what we’ve expected this team to look like all season. After struggling through the first half, Arkansas opened up a 21-point lead before finishing with a 69-57 victory. Unlike many performances of late, several Razorbacks submitted productive minutes in Saturday’s win. Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black, Devo Davis, and Joseph Pinion scored double figures, while each Mitchell brother contributed solid minutes. There were two keys to the victory that the Hogs longed for in the games leading up to the Ole Miss contest. First, the Razorbacks avoided foul trouble and made their athleticism known, capitalizing on 12 steals for plenty of fastbreak points.

Tonight, the Hogs must continue the momentum from Saturday. When the Hogs run, it’s hard to find anyone who can stop them. LSU will undoubtedly try to scramble the Hogs with a zone defense. But, if the Hogs can stay out of foul trouble and knock down a few three-point baskets early, it will be a marathon that LSU is not conditioned to run.

LSU:

Since beating Arkansas on Dec. 28, the Tigers have lost six straight matchups. LSU has run the gauntlet during the last few weeks, losing consecutive games to Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee. Trae Hannibal and Derek Fountain are the Tigers to watch tonight. Hannibal came off the bench to score 19 points in the last matchup between the two teams. Expect Muss to assign Devo Davis to a lone Tiger tonight to keep the LSU offense contained.

Storylines: