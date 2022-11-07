Hogs Take Care of North Dakota State in Season Opener, 76-58

Arkansas’s much-anticipated basketball season is underway as they faced North Dakota State tonight in Bud Walton arena. Unfortunately, the Hogs would have to do it without freshman, 1st team preseason all-SEC selection, Nick Smith (knee) who’s being withheld for precautionary measures.

Arkansas came out on offense a little sluggish, but as the game progressed, their length and athleticism started to shine. Without Smith—and, frankly, because they’re a team filled with young players and transfers—it was fairly reasonable to expect a bumpy start.

The Hogs and Bison were neck-and-neck for the first 17 ½ minutes until Trevon Brazile hit a 3 that sparked an 8-2 run going into halftime. Once Arkansas started to pull away, they never looked back.

The Hogs made 49% (28-57) of their shots and were 40% (4-10) from beyond the 3-point line. The assist to turnover ratio wasn’t great at 10 to 11, but considering the Razorback’s recent trouble with turnovers, it’s not a horrible number.

Ricky Council, Trevon Brazile, and Devo Davis were without a doubt the stars of the game, scoring 22, 21, and 18 points, respectively.

Council (22 points, 3 reb., 2 ast, 1 stl) and Brazil (21 points, 12 reb.) were everything Razorback fans were expecting. They were flashy, athletic, and long, especially in the second half. One play, unparticular, was a reverse, two-handed flush by Council that brought BWA to life.

He did this in a game. Against actual defenders. pic.twitter.com/G9mFWqbpJK — 7PM ON SEC NETWORK + (@RazorbackMBB) November 8, 2022

Devo (18 points, 6 reb., 1 stl), on the other hand, looked as poised as ever and ran the offense well when Anthony Black was out, going 6-14 from the field and 6-8 from the line.

The defense, on the other hand, was solid from the beginning, holding North Dakota State to just 34% (19-56) from the field, 24% (5-21) from the 3-point line, and generated 11 steals. The hog also won the rebound battle 40-35, led by Brazile’s 12 boards.

The Hogs will face Fordham in Bud Walton this Friday, November 11th at 7:00 cst.