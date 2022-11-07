How To Watch: Arkansas Basketball versus North Dakota State

The long-awaited Arkansas Basketball season is here. The Razorbacks take the court tomorrow to kick off a new journey with a new cast. Stacked with talent, this team poses a new challenge for Eric Musselman and his staff. It will be challenging to mesh this team during the season’s first few months. However, this task has Musselman’s name written all over it.

The Hogs will stay at home during the season’s first week with matchups against North Dakota State and Fordham inside Bud Walton Arena. Here are a few things to know about the season opener.

Opponent: North Dakota State Bison

Date: Monday, Nov. 7. 2022

Time: 7 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: SECN+

Line: ARK -21.5

Arkansas:

Arkansas’ exhibition season saw a steady rotation and a turnover-ridden loss to Texas in Austin. It will be interesting to see how Muss juggles the starting five during the season’s first week. My guess is as good as yours. I think the five stars and Trevon Brazile will start. Perhaps Devo will fill the final spot as the crafty veteran. Regardless, you can expect a steady rotation during the season’s first several weeks until Muss finds his formula.

North Dakota State:

North Dakota State presents an experienced lineup to challenge the Razorbacks. Transfer Jacari White is a name to watch tomorrow night. The 6’3” guard averaged 13.5 points per game last season at State College of Florida. The Bison went 13-5 in Summit League play last season before falling to South Dakota State in tournament play. Arkansas takes on South Dakota State next week before taking off for Hawaii.

Storylines:

•Arkansas has been solid in season opening games.

Arkansas has won 48 consecutive home openers dating back to the 1973 season.



In three openers under @EricPMusselman, the have won by an avg of 47 points.



Ark are a (-23.5) favorites over NDSU.



Take the ML and Hogs cover. They’re ready to prove themselves. @BetSaracen — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) November 7, 2022

One of those wins includes the Covid season victory over Mississippi Valley State by 80!

While I don’t expect the Hogs to blow the Bison out by that margin. However, it’s easy to pick Arkansas to cover the spread.

•The McDonald’s All-American’s Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh will finally make their long awaited debut as Hogs.

It’s been a while since there’s been this much excitement on The Hill surrounding the basketball program. Much of that is due to these three. If these three put on a show, hype will go through the roof before the Maui Invitational.

•How will the length on the perimeter disrupt what NDSU wants to offensively? A couple of seasons ago, the Hogs led the nation in opponent’s three point shooting.

With Smith, Black and Walsh expected to start tonight, that’ll give Arkansas three players above 6’5 to guard the Bison who aren’t very big themselves.