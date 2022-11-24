Hogs cap incredible week in Maui with win against SDSU

Kamani Johnson’s putback at the buzzer forced overtime in the Maui Invitational third place game.

Trevon Brazile set the final possession for the Hogs with a steal in a full court press with seven seconds to go. A missed shot by Anthony Black with the final seconds ticking away setup Johnson for a heroic and memorable shot to be remembered for years.

WHAT. AN. ENDING.@trevonbrazile2 all out hustle for the steal@KamaniJohnson20 fights to send us to OT and then SEALS the victory with a free throw pic.twitter.com/dgXnzmIQo3 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) November 24, 2022

Arkansas made plenty of runs throughout the game but San Diego State seemed to have an answer for every one of them. The Razorbacks led twice in the game, once in both halves but never had a grasp on a winning outcome until going up three in overtime.

The Aztec’s managed to build their lead to double digits on multiple occasions after the Razorbacks cut the lead to three or five.

In the first half, the Hogs were stagnant with their halfcourt sets while only shooting 0-8 from deep. The would finish the game 3-17 with all three coming from Brazile in the second half.

There were quite a few key finishes to the game with Ricky Council digging deep and scoring 18 of his 19 point in the second half and overtime.

When the Hogs needed multiple players to step up, familiar faces in Brazile and Council began to cook. Arkansas heated up so fast with an energizing reverse dunk by none other than Council.

Breakaway reverse dunk, typical C4 pic.twitter.com/hfdqsviPKS — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) November 24, 2022

Brazile led the Hogs in scoring with 20 points, his fourth game in double figures this season.

Black finished the game with 15 points after scoring 26 in each of his first two appearances in Maui.

With a team so young and chemistry still building, Arkansas showed toughness in the final ten minutes against San Diego State. Some nights a team must fight through adversity, bad shooting and play outstanding defense to find their way out. Today, they did just that forcing the Aztecs into shooting just 43-percent from the field and a dismal 11-percent from three.

Arkansas heads back to the home land with a home game on Monday, November 28th beginning at 7 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

UPDATE: There was an apparent altercation involving the coaching staff’s of each team and/or a spectator following the game.