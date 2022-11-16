How To Watch: Hogs host Jackrabbits

The Hogs are back inside Bud Walton Arena for their third game of the season before heading off to Hawaii. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are next on the list for Muss and the Razorbacks, who are coming off a dominating performance in Friday night’s win over Fordham. The Hogs start the new week of college hoops with a bump in the rankings to No. 9 in the country. A solid performance tonight may move Muss’ squad up a few spots before some potential ranked matchups in Maui next week.

Opponent: South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16. 2022

Time: 7 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: SECN+

Line: ARK -15.0

Arkansas:

A solid defensive effort and a few first-half runs were the highlights of Arkansas’ victory over Fordham last week. Ricky Council led the Razorbacks in scoring again, while Trevon Brazile submitted another well-rounded performance. Additionally, active 5-star freshmen Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh scored in double figures during their extensive minutes. Hopefully, tonight’s game will see another Razorback emerge as a candidate for Muss’ main rotation.

South Dakota State:

The Jackrabbits come to Fayetteville with a 2-1 record on the young season after wins over St. Bonaventure and Boise State. Their only loss came in a narrow defeat to Akron in the season opener. The dynamic Jackrabbit frontcourt should present the Razorbacks with a tough challenge tonight. Forwards Matt Dentlinger and William Kyle lead the team in scoring, averaging 16.7 and 10.3 points per game, and will lead the way for the Jackrabbits in tonight’s matchup.

Storylines: