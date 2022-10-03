Hogs Hoops on Deck: Red-White Scrimmage, Exhibition, and Non-Conference Schedule

The final pieces are in place as the new Razorback basketball season is just a few weeks from beginning. During the last week, Musselman’s group announced the official non-conference schedule and a few more fun pieces of news. Here is everything you need to know as the excitement for the new season increases.

The highly anticipated non-conference schedule is finally here—matchups with Oklahoma, Baylor, and the previously announced Maui Invitational tournament highlight this year’s lineup. The Oklahoma and Baylor games serve as a revenge opportunity for Muss and the Razorbacks. Arkansas lost to Baylor in the Elite Eight in Indianapolis two years ago and lost to Oklahoma by a wide margin last season. The Hogs will travel to Simmons Bank arena in North Little Rock to face Bradley on December 17.

THE NON-CON SCHEDULE IS HERE PLEASE STOP ASKING ABOUT IT pic.twitter.com/8QjCS0zXl2 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) September 29, 2022

In other news, the Hogs will begin their contests this season against an old foe. Arkansas agreed to travel to Austin, Texas, to face the Longhorns on October 29 in an exhibition matchup. The event will serve as a charity game and the opening of Texas’ new Moody Center.

Lastly, the annual Red-White scrimmage game will take place on October 16 inside Barnhill arena.