Arkansas basketball hosting talented North Texas guard

North Texas transfer Tylor Perry is taking a visit to Arkansas today, per his Twitter.

The Hogs have already picked up four immediate impact transfers so far this off-season and are looking to add another.

Perry was one of the most dynamic players at the mid-major level last season, earning C-USA Player of the Year honors.

The Athletic considers him the second best transfer on the market.

The Har-Ber, (Ark.) and Spiro, (Okla.) standout guard was named NIT “Most Outstanding Player” after leading his team to the 2023 postseason championship win over UAB while averaging 20.3 points per game in the tournament.

Perry started all 36 games this season and averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds for the Mean Green.

He had a blistering hot season from the field shooting 43.7-percent from the field, 41.3-percent from three and a nearly automatic 87-percent from the line.

Arkansas has added a very versatile group of guards this offseason with elite shooting ability. Khalif Battle (Temple), Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati), Tramon Mark (Houston) and Keyon Menifield (Washington) have all called the Hogs out of the transfer portal.

Obviously, if Perry decides to commit to the Razorbacks, head coach Eric Musselman and his staff would have some work to do with the scholarship situation.

As Jon Rothstein likes to say, “Eric Musselman. The importer.” And, this may be the most impressive transfer haul yet for him.