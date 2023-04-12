UPDATE: Arkansas adding quality depth at guard position through transfer portal

The transfer portal carousel is in full effect in college basketball, and it is hard to keep up with all the moves Musselman and his staff make. So let’s get you caught up to speed on the recent news and introduce three new Razorbacks.

The most expected news came Wednesday when Anthony Black declared for the NBA draft. Updated draft boards show Black to go somewhere within the top ten picks. A few predictions even have Black joining forces with former Razorback Daniel Gafford in Washington, D.C. Black was instrumental for last year’s squad, as the Hogs returned to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.

With Black, Smith, Council, and potentially Devo heading to the next level, Muss has some production to replace in the backcourt. However, it took only a short time for his staff to find three talented guards to take their places. Already, Muss has commits from a handful of guys who were standouts on their teams last season. Here is what we know about each player thus far.

Keyon Menifield

Menifield was a star for the Washington Huskies last season, leading the team in assists. He measures 6’1” and 170 pounds and is known for his quickness from the guard position. Altogether, Menifield finished the season averaging 10 points and just over three rebounds per game. Additionally, he finished with a 41 percent field goal percentage and a 33 percent three-point percentage. Paired with incoming freshman Layden Blocker, the two will create an impressive burst of speed and athleticism in Arkansas’ backcourt next season.

Tramon Mark

Mark was a key contributor to a Houston Cougar squad that spent much of last season on top of the AP Poll. Averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game, Mark helped the Cougars reach the Sweet 16. Mark’s long 6’5” frame will help Musselman replace the length in the backcourt with the absence of Black, Smith, and Council. In addition, Mark is known for his elite defensive play and should fit nicely into Musselman’s system.

Khalif Battle

Battle committed the Razorbacks on Wednesday just before Anthony Black made his decision public. The 6’5” guard spent last season at Temple, averaging 18 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Battle had a solid season from three-point land and the free-throw line. Battle may be the center point for the Razorback offense due to his ability to score in multiple ways. Seeing the Hogs with a guard that possesses both size and elite athletic ability should be fun.

There is still much more transfer portal news to come for the Razorbacks. The next piece to fall should be Jordan Walsh, who could make his decision public any day now. Stay tuned to Arkansas Fight for the latest portal news.