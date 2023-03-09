RECAP: Survive and Advance, Hogs stave off late Auburn run in SEC Tournament second round

It’s officially March, and the Hogs are off to a fresh start with a win over the Auburn Tigers. The Razorbacks opened up a 15-point lead on the coattails of a solid first half.

Auburn came roaring back in the second half, but the Hogs were able to fend off the Tigers at the final buzzer.

Arkansas started the game hot, scoring nine fastbreak points in the early minutes. Additionally, the Hogs capitalized on several backdoor cuts during the first half.

Solid defensive possessions by the Tigers fueled Auburn’s fierce comeback, but Arkansas combated the response with much-improved free-throw shooting. The Razorback finished 17-23 from the stripe.

After trailing much of the game, Allen Flanigan knocked down a runner with 39 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a lead.

The Razorbacks came down the floor and regained the lead on a Nick Smith Jr. knockdown jumper from the baseline. Devo Davis stole the ball away on the following possession and knocked down two monumental free throws with 11 seconds left. As time expired, a missed three-point jumper from Wendell Green Jr. sealed the Razorback victory.

The play of Anthony Black boosted the Razorbacks. Black struggled during the final few regular season games but finished tonight’s victory with 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Consistency from Black can help the Hogs get back on track as they continue into March.

Arkansas will take on Texas A&M tomorrow at 6 pm.