PREVIEW: Hogs face off with Aggies for berth in SEC semifinals

The Hogs dove headfirst into March with last night’s victory over Auburn. The narrow win should go a long way in helping this team turn the corner at the right time, but there is no time to dwell on last night, as today is a new day. The Texas A&M Aggies await the Razorbacks tonight for a rematch. After splitting the regular season series, the teams are all too familiar with each other. It should be a fun matchup tonight in the SEC quarterfinal.

Date: Friday, March. 10. 2023

Time: 6 pm

Place: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

TV/Streaming: SECN

Line: EVEN

Arkansas:

The Hogs looked much improved in last night’s victory over Auburn. Amongst the improved areas, free-throw shooting and fast-break points helped the Hogs create a lead and combat the Auburn comeback during the second half. Today, the Razorbacks need to keep it going with the help of Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr.

Black returned to his normal production during last night’s matchup after struggling to finish the regular season. Statistically, the Hogs are in better shape when Black scores in double figures with a substantial amount of assists and rebounds. Alternatively, the Hogs capitalized on the clutch ability of Nick Smith, which the team missed for much of the regular season.

I think the key for Arkansas tonight is to limit turnovers. The Hogs were able to run the floor last night but still lost a handful of non-contested turnovers. Altogether, the Razorbacks finished with 19 total turnovers. Limiting that number tonight may help the Hogs avoid a similar high-pressure situation created during last night’s second half.

Texas A&M:

Buzz Williams and the Aggies had a spectacular regular season, finishing as the second-best team in the conference. Guards Wade Taylor and Tyrece Radford have contributed significantly to this Texas A&M squad. Big nights from the Aggie backcourt can give the Razorbacks fits. Keep an eye on the rebound margin tonight, as the Aggies outrebound the Hogs during the regular season series. An increased presence on the offensive glass tonight will be huge for Arkansas.

Storylines: