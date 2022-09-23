Share All sharing options for: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Football: Storylines, Time, TV channel, how to watch

Game: #10 Arkansas vs. #23 Texas A&M

Odds: Texas A&M (-1.5)

Time: 6 PM CST, Saturday Sept. 24th

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Series: Arkansas leads 42-33

STORYLINES

•Texas A&M has struggled offensively this season. Max Johnson, a transfer quarterback from LSU, is now the starter with hopes of righting the ship.

Johnson wasn’t perfect last week by any means but he did throw for 160 yards and a touchdown without turning the ball over.

The Hogs are yielding a lot of yards through the air, 353 per game to be exact. That’s one of the worst stats in all of college football. Now, the Aggies aren’t necessarily tearing it up in the passing category either. A&M is 13th in the SEC with just a hair over 200 yards passing game.

We can go back to the Aggies offensive struggles and realize maybe this is the week that the Hogs take care of business and turn it around. Here’s some small research that 247sports, Curtis Wilkerson did comparing the Hogs’ starting quarterback and the Aggies middling offense.

KJ Jefferson is responsible for 313.0 yards of total offense per game.



Texas A&M's offense as a whole is averaging 313.7 yards per game. — Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) September 21, 2022

•Myles Slusher returns from an injury he suffered during the second half of the season opener against Cincinnati.

The backend of the defense has struggled mightily this season to say the least. But, having a true playmaker returning to his position only tightens the group up.

•Arkansas creating a home field advantage in Jerry’s World.

Sam Pittman said Arkansas fans have purchased 4000 more tickets to the Southwest Classic than Texas A&M.



It’ll be an outstanding atmosphere this Saturday in Arlington. — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) September 22, 2022

It’s a very exciting time in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are looking for their first back-to-back 4-0 start to a season since 1988-1989. Also, the Hogs are looking to start 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2006.



•Arkansas run game currently sits 10th in all of college football, second in the SEC behind Ole Miss. For the Aggies, they must contain star running back Rocket Sanders Saturday night who has been terrific through the first three weeks.

Rocket Sanders’ performance on Saturday warrants SEC PoW honors.



He still leads the conference in rushing my 120+ yards. Rocket ranks first in the conference in yards from scrimmage with 557.



Dude is LEGIT! — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) September 18, 2022

However, this week is going to be a tough one against a hard hitting Texas A&M defense.

The Aggies currently sit 83rd nationally in run defense at 154.3 yards per game. Don’t overlook their ability to stuff the run game and force Arkansas to beat them through the air.