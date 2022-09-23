 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Football: Storylines, Time, TV channel, how to watch

The Razorbacks leave the state of Arkansas for the first time in 2022 matchup with rival Aggies.

By Jacob S Davis
HOW TO WATCH

Game: #10 Arkansas vs. #23 Texas A&M

Odds: Texas A&M (-1.5)

Time: 6 PM CST, Saturday Sept. 24th

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Series: Arkansas leads 42-33

STORYLINES

•Texas A&M has struggled offensively this season. Max Johnson, a transfer quarterback from LSU, is now the starter with hopes of righting the ship.

Johnson wasn’t perfect last week by any means but he did throw for 160 yards and a touchdown without turning the ball over.

The Hogs are yielding a lot of yards through the air, 353 per game to be exact. That’s one of the worst stats in all of college football. Now, the Aggies aren’t necessarily tearing it up in the passing category either. A&M is 13th in the SEC with just a hair over 200 yards passing game.

We can go back to the Aggies offensive struggles and realize maybe this is the week that the Hogs take care of business and turn it around. Here’s some small research that 247sports, Curtis Wilkerson did comparing the Hogs’ starting quarterback and the Aggies middling offense.

•Myles Slusher returns from an injury he suffered during the second half of the season opener against Cincinnati.

The backend of the defense has struggled mightily this season to say the least. But, having a true playmaker returning to his position only tightens the group up.

•Arkansas creating a home field advantage in Jerry’s World.

It’s a very exciting time in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are looking for their first back-to-back 4-0 start to a season since 1988-1989. Also, the Hogs are looking to start 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2006.


•Arkansas run game currently sits 10th in all of college football, second in the SEC behind Ole Miss. For the Aggies, they must contain star running back Rocket Sanders Saturday night who has been terrific through the first three weeks.

However, this week is going to be a tough one against a hard hitting Texas A&M defense.

The Aggies currently sit 83rd nationally in run defense at 154.3 yards per game. Don’t overlook their ability to stuff the run game and force Arkansas to beat them through the air.

