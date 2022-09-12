Arkansas sweeps the Buffaloes in Barnhill

Arkansas entered todays matchup against Colorado having matched their sweep streak set back in 2001 and they added to that today with a dominating 3-0 win to finish up the Arkansas Invite.

Starting things off in the Arkansas Invite the Razorbacks defeated Little Rock 25-18|25-8|25-14 then went on to defeat FIU in straight sets 25-18|25-21|25-22 which set up Sundays match with Colorado in Barnhill Arena. Colorado came in todays game having won the last 14 straight sets but Arkansas had the brooms ready handing the Buffaloes their first loss of the season.

Coach Watson on the teams performance “ Really strong performance this weekend. Collectively, proud of the team effort. We played really clean today, had a difficult time finding points against a great Colorado team.”

“I feel we are in a good place heading into an equally difficult non-conference matches. Looking forward to playing at home Thursday and Friday.”

Those two non-conference matches are against fifth ranked Georgia Tech on Thursday then they turn around and play NC State on Friday. Arkansas played Georgia Tech last season in the SEC/ACC Challenge falling 3-0. Meanwhile NC State is coming off a 3-0 win over TCU this past Friday.

Taylor Head had a day for Arkansas with another double double (13kills and 10 digs) and Sophomore setter had a double double as well recording 24 assists and 14 digs. Maggie Cartwright had a huge game on both sides of the ball today. The Senior had 5 big blocks and 9 kills. Tatum Shipes and Abigail Archibong got in on the block party with 5 for Tatum and Archibong added 6.

The top 5 matchup with be Thursday in the Arkansas Challenge at 7 p.m. and Friday’s game against NC State will start at the same time. Arkansas moves to 7-1 on the season with this being the last non-conference games before SEC play begins on Sept. 21st at LSU.