Arkansas Defeat Red Wolves, 4-1

Fayetteville -

Arkansas took a 2-0 lead into halftime then added two quick goals in the second half to defeat in-state foe Arkansas State, 4-1 on Sunday in front of a sell out crowd of an announced of 1,578 fans who packed Razorback Field.

Scoring got started in the 23rd minute when Arkansas was rewarded a PK after Sophia Aragon was fouled inside the box. Anna Podojil puts her first goal of the season in the back of the net passed Arkansas State goalie Damaris Deschaine. With that goal Anna moves to third all time in program history tied with Ruthie Miller.

Right before the half Shana Flynn scored her first collegiate goal when she snuck one off the bottom left post giving Arkansas a 2-0 lead going into the half.

In the 57th minute Ava Tankersley took a corner kick and delivered a shot off her head into the back of the net which put the Razorbacks up 3-0. Eleven minutes later Arkansas got an own goal by Arkansas State and gave them their final goal of the day.

Arkansas State avoided the shut out with a goal in the 89th minute when Sydoney Clark took the assist from Summitt Dann and put it past Arkansas goalie Sierra Cota-Yarde.

Arkansas outshot the Red Wolves 29-6 in the match and held the possession margin at 65% to Arkansas State’s 35%.

After the game Coach Colby Hale said “As always, we will watch the video and find some things we did well and take confidence from those. There will be some areas we need to clean up as we prepare for Thursday.’ Ava Tankersley said of the teams play “ During our practice this week it was crucial not to interfere with the goalie, but kind of get in her way a little bit. If I pressed up too much then they would call a foul, so I just kind of did what I did in practice and just jumped to make it hard for her. And it paid off because I hit it and went in.” Tankersley went on to add “We scored two goals right off the bat; one was a set -piece goal and then one was hard running in the box. “And we got a lucky deflection into the net. I definitely think we picked it up in the second half.

Up next for Arkansas they will play Western Michigan on Thursday followed by Michigan a week from today. Both games will be at home.

All quotes are credited to Ethan Westerman of Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette .