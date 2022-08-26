Arkansas Soccer Routs Oklahoma 6-1

Three Arkansas Razorbacks scored their career first goals as the Razorbacks rolled the Sooners 6-1 in Norman on Thursday evening.

Arkansas got on the board in the 10th minute off a goal by Jessica De Flippo as she put on off her left foot past Makinzie Short. Ava Tanklersley was given credit for the assist. Then in the 15th minute Freshman Makenzie Malham, younger sister of former Razorback Taylor, gets a ball from Franklin and Tankersley and strikes one in the left side of the net giving Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

After an own goal that made it 3-0 Arkansas. Senior Mckenna Saul gets an assist from Ainsley Erezen and scores her first goal as a Razorback making the score 4-0 going into the half.

Three minutes into the second half Ellie Podojil gets a pass from Tankersley and shoots it past Short giving Arkansas a five goal lead giving Ava her third assist on the night. Oklahoma got on their lone goal in the 55th minute when Chelsea Wagner sneaks one by Grace Barbara making the score 5-1.

The final goal of the game came from Freshman Ainsley Erzen in the 63rd minute. Erzen, a freshman from Des Moines, Iowa showed of her track speed as she raced by the Sooner defenders and puts one in the top left part of the net making the final score 6-1. With the win Arkansas moves to 1-1 on the year.

After the game Coach Hale said of tonight’s performance “ Proud of the fight in the players. It’s been an eventful couple of weeks and the teams character showed through today. There was some lessons we will take away from the game today as we continue to move forward and grow. We will get back, rest up and get ready for a good Arkansas State team on Sunday.’

Arkansas State will travel to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks at Razorback Field Sunday at 1:00 PM. The game can be seen on The SEC Network.

: Arkansas Athletics