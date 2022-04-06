Connor Vanover enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (AF) — Arkansas center Connor Vanover has entered the transfer portal, according to his Instagram. He is the third Hoop Hog to leave the program via the portal this off-season.

Vanover appeared in 15 games for Eric Musselman’s program last season, averaging 7.5 minutes and 3.9 points per game.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me along my journey,” Vanover said in a post. “My family and friends, coaches, and teammates. I also want to thank the fans for making 3 years here an unforgettable experience.

“Growing up in Arkansas it was always a dream to play in a Razorback uniform and I will never forget the amazing memories we made these past few years. With that being said I will be putting my name in the transfer portal and reopen my recruitment.

“I will never forget my time here and will always hold this place near to my heart.”

Vanover came to Arkansas in May 2019 from California, where he played in 28 games, averaging 7.5 points per game. He was ineligible due to transfer rules at the time, so he missed the 2019-2020 season.

His first season playing for Arkansas, he averaged 6.3 points per game, as well as 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Vanover joins Khalen Robinson and Chance Moore in the transfer portal from Arkansas.