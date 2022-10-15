Staff Predictions: Hogs-Cougars

Graham: Plain and simple, it’s do-or-die time for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks. A win this week sets the season back on track with plenty of opportunities to improve the record during the back half of the schedule. But, on the other hand, heading to the bye week 3-4, I’m sure, is not what Pittman and his group had in mind before the season started. Saturday is a new day with a fresh opportunity for the Razorbacks. It will be a rowdy atmosphere in an unfamiliar place, but I have confidence the Hogs can get it done.

We’ve seen enough of this team to know what is needed to win. But first, the return of KJ Jefferson is crucial for a win on Saturday. Jefferson allows Kendall Briles to open up the playbook against the Cougars. Additionally, BYU’s defense is susceptible to allowing many ground yards, making KJ’s return increasingly important.

Defensively, Myles Slusher is back this week too. His return should help an already struggling defensive secondary. The Hogs rank near the top of the conference in defensive pressure statistics but neglected to attack the backfield last week. Simply put, the Hogs don’t win tomorrow without a few sacks and plays that put BYU behind the sticks.

It will be challenging, but the Hogs prevail with a much-needed bye-week awaiting.

FINAL: Hogs 35 - BYU 30



Porter: Arkansas coming into the game on a 3 game skid looks to bounce back with their Captain back. This game will come down to which QB takes over. Will Arkansas running attack be too much for BYU to overcome or will BYU have the same success as Miss State passing. I see KJ coming back with vengeance and once again Arkansas imposes their will

in the running game an take control of the time of possession as well as getting a key INT that slipped away last week.

FINAL: Arkansas 38, BYU 35