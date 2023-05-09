Update of roster additions through transfer portal

May 8 Football Portal Update

Sam Pittman’s Hogs are in pretty good shape heading into the fall. A veteran quarterback room, an impressive running back group, and increased depth in the defensive backfield should be advantages for the 2023 Razorbacks.

A few position groups can use some additions via the transfer portal this spring. Recently, Pittman added some much-needed help on the defensive front and an exciting tight end. Let’s dive into what we know.

Jaheim Thomas

Arkansas landed a commitment from Jaheim Thomas on May 1. Before committing to the Hogs, Thomas spent three seasons as a Cincinnati Bearcat. As Cincinnati’s start linebacker, he recorded 70 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, and two sacks last season. Five of those solo tackles took place on September 3, when the Bearcats played the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

The 6’4”, 245-pound linebacker committed to his hometown school out of high school. After the recent coaching change at Cincinnati, Thomas is ready to step up to SEC competition. He will be a much-needed addition to this season’s defense with Bumper Pool’s and Drew Sanders’s departures.

Anthony “Tank” Booker

Booker transferred to Arkansas from the University of Maryland, where he spent four seasons. The 6’4”, 320-pound interior lineman recorded 27 tackles and two forced fumbles for the Terrapins last season.

Booker fills another need for Pittman’s staff. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Var’Keyes Gumms

The transfer tracking of Gumms has been a saga for Razorback fans during the last month. He initially committed to Arkansas before withdrawing from his commitment on May 2. Gumms then committed again over the weekend and is here to stay.

Gumms, 6’3” and 230 pounds, was a freshman playmaker for the North Texas Mean Green last season. He recorded five touchdowns and 458 receiving yards on 34 receptions. Arkansas’ tight end room heading into the fall is talented but young. However, Gumms should be a valuable weapon for Dan Enos and KJ Jefferson this fall.