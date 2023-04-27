Arkansas loses Magnolia native to portal

Arkansas guard Derrian Ford has entered the transfer portal. The upcoming Sophomore originally announced his return to Fayetteville next season, but after further consideration, the Magnolia native is heading elsewhere.

Ford saw limited action during last season’s campaign. However, Musselman seemed to have confidence in the young guard, inserting him into the rotation late in several games due to his defensive abilities. Ford finished the season with appearances in 21 competitions.

Ford came to Fayetteville as a consensus 4-star prospect and reigning two-time Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. His departure leaves Joseph Pinion as the only renaming Razorback that was part of last year’s second-ranked freshmen recruiting class. There is now another roster spot for Muss and his staff to fill.