Louisville’s Ellis calls the Hogs on Monday

The Muss Bus picks up yet another impressive guard out of the transfer portal, as Louisville star El Ellis declared his decision on Monday. Ellis shined on a Louisville Cardinal team that won only four games last season. He led the Cardinals in scoring, assists, and steals during the campaign, finishing as one of the few bright spots on their season. Furthermore, Ellis’ 17 points per game are more impressive, considering Louisville’s struggle to find quality shots last season.

During Arkansas’ matchup with Louisville in Maui back in November, Ellis scored 11 points and knocked down two from deep. Additionally, he added three rebounds and added two assists. Arkansas went on to win the game 80-54.

Before playing at Louisville, Ellis spent two years at Tallahassee Community College, where he earned recognition as the top-rated JUCO prospect in the country. The 6’3” combo guard adds more skill to an already impressive guard class via the transfer portal. It is evident Muss is trying to improve three-point shooting going into next season.

Stay tuned as we await decisions from Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh.