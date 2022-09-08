Arkansas vs. South Carolina Football: Storylines, Time, TV channel, how to watch

HOW TO WATCH



Game: Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Odds: Arkansas (-8)

Time: 11 AM CST, Saturday Sept. 10th

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

STORYLINES

•Arkansas is fresh of their first victory over a ranked team in a season opener since 1974. Which ended a streak of eight straight losses.

Now, the Hogs are looking to put another streak to and end as they host South Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks have won the previous three games in the series in 2012, 2013 and 2017. All three victories for South Carolina came in some of the worst season in Razorback Football history.

•Sam Pittman and Shane Beamer we’re both out of the box hires when they were brought on at their respective programs. If it wasn’t for Arkansas Athletic Director, Hunter Yurachek, trusting himself both coaches would probably still be position coaches at this point.

Pittman is a trailblazer, a pioneer in his own right as a lifer position coach who has proven himself as a first time FBS head coach. He took a program in the dumps and has turned the Razorbacks around going 13-11 in just a short time.

Beamer was at Oklahoma but also spent time as a position coach at South Carolina and Georgia beforehand, too. Sure, he has the pedigree of a major college football head coach. However, the Gamecocks gave him a shot after seeing the resurrection of Arkansas.

This matchup will be a fun one to watch between a couple of SEC teams that are ready to take the next step as contenders in the conference.

•There’s a huge matchup between two starting quarterbacks. KJ Jefferson had a quality outing against a ranked Cincinnati team that gave the Hogs all they could handle. The Arkansas signal caller was a gamer last week scoring four total touchdowns and just under 300 total yards. Jefferson makes this offense go so he will be key for the Hogs success.

The Spencer Rattler Revenge Tour takes a stop in Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend. He can spin it on the run, very accurate at that! Historically, the Razorback defense struggles against those type of quarterbacks but that was then. Hogs’ defensive coordinator, Barry Odom is one of the best in the nation and will certainly have a gameplan going into next week.

This game could be decided on who wins the line of scrimmage. The advantage may go to Arkansas considering the success Georgia State had against the Gamecocks offensive line in week one.

•Finally, how will Arkansas do if Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher miss a few games? The Razorbacks have recruited well and also landed quality players out of the portal, too.

Latavious Brini and Dwight McGlothern will be tabbed as leaders on the backend to improve off a mellow performance against Cincinnati. If the Razorback pass defense improves just a few yards it could give Arkansas a win.