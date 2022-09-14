Hogs learn SEC schedule for promising season

We’re inching closer and closer to the start of the 2022-23 Arkansas basketball season. Last week, the SEC released the conference schedule for each team. So while you wait for Saturday’s football matchup against Missouri State, let’s quickly dive into the conference lineup for Musselman’s group.

It should be no surprise that this season’s conference schedule is a tough road for the Hoop Hogs. The SEC has grown in strength on the hardwood during the last few seasons, which will be no different this year. However, you have to beat the best to be the best, and expectations are high for this group of young Razorbacks.

Right off the bat, the Hogs will take a trip to Baton Rouge to face the new-look LSU Tigers before returning home to host the Missouri Tigers. We can expect transfer Trevon Brazile to show out when Mizzou comes to town. Then, in only the third game of the conference season, the Hogs will visit the Auburn Tigers, a group indefinitely looking for revenge from last season’s upset in Bud Walton. After that, Arkansas will have a four-day rest before Alabama comes to town.

The second week of January will be challenging for the Razorbacks, but a more accessible stretch awaits in the middle of the month. Vanderbilt, Missouri, Ole Miss, and LSU fill in most of January before Buzz Williams brings his Aggies to Bud Walton Arena. Texas A&M ended last season on an upward trend, raising the expectations for this season.

The nitty gritty begins for Arkansas in February. Home matchups against Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky are tough enough. However, the Hogs go on the road to South Carolina, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Tennessee. The season finishes with a game that might decide the regular season conference title when Kentucky comes to Fayetteville on March 4.

This conference schedule has plenty of tough stretches. But make no mistake, Musselman and his staff will have the Hogs ready for another run in March.

Stay tuned for more basketball news and the 2022-23 non-conference schedule release.