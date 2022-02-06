Students Ask That Everyone Wear White For Auburn Game On Tuesday

It’s finally time to begin preparing ourselves for the Auburn game coming this Tuesday, February 8th at 6 PM.

Arkansas students are asking all fans to wear white on Tuesday and create an atmosphere Auburn and Bruce Pearl have never seen.

The number one team in the country is coming to Bud Walton Arena Tuesday and we need EVERYONE to wear WHITE. Lets whiteout Auburn. Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/4So9AXCsfH — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) February 6, 2022

Students asked for a “stripe out” for the Texas Longhorns during the 2022 football season and the fans delivered.



