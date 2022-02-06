 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Students Ask That Everyone Wear White For Auburn Game On Tuesday

By Jacob S Davis
Fayetteville Flyer-2012 Arkansas/Syracuse Game

It’s finally time to begin preparing ourselves for the Auburn game coming this Tuesday, February 8th at 6 PM.

Arkansas students are asking all fans to wear white on Tuesday and create an atmosphere Auburn and Bruce Pearl have never seen.

Students asked for a “stripe out” for the Texas Longhorns during the 2022 football season and the fans delivered.


The Razorbacks host top ranked Auburn at 6PM on Tuesday inside Bud Walton Arena.

