Hogs Take Their First Game In Round Rock Classic, 5-2

ROUND ROCK, Texas— Arkansas senior starting right handed pitcher, Connor Noland, had never pitched a game in long sleeves before Friday’s contest against Indiana. The Greenwood, Ark. native had one of his best days in a Razorback uniform as he struck out ten batters. Which Is one strikeout shy of his career high.

It was a frosty night in the Dell Diamond at the Karbach Round Rock Classic as the Razorbacks defeated the Hoosiers 5-2. Noland pitched a full six innings and allowed only one run to lead his second ranked club to victory.

How about another solid performance by journeyman, Kole Ramage? The senior has struggled to maintain consistency during his Razorback career. However, Ramage entered the ball game with the lead and wouldn’t let up. He struck out six batters in three innings to record his second save of the 2022 season.

Sophomore star, Cayden Wallace continues to perform well during this young season as he recorded a career high four hits against Indiana. The Greenbrier, Ark. native scored one RBI, two runs, two doubles, a walk and a stolen base.

Robert Moore continues to live up to the billing of “Big Hit Bob.” His timely bat got the Razorbacks going early in the first inning with his single to bring home Wallace to take a 1-0 lead. Moore recorded a team-high 2 RBIs on the day.

Up next, the Razorbacks (3-1) will battle fellow top-10 foe Stanford (4-1). First pitch is scheduled for 4 PM on Saturday, February 26.