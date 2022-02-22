18 Arkansas Ends Losing Streak In Gainesville, Defeats Florida 82-74

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s been a long time coming for the Arkansas Men’s Basketball team. There has been four different head coaches that have graced the sidelines for the Razorbacks since Nolan RIchardson strolled them when they last defeated Florida at their place in 1995. Stan Heath and Ronnie Brewer couldn’t do it. John Pelphrey and Marshawn Powell couldn’t do it. Mike Anderson and Bobby Portis couldn’t do it. What it did take was Eric Musselman building a roster with a defense they can hang their hat on to finally put away a pesky Gators’ squad fresh off a victory over second-ranked Auburn.

Colin Castleton was the story for the Gators in the post, scoring a career high 29 points on 10-16 shooting from the field. Florida needed their other star in Arkansas native, Tyree Appleby to play well. He scored 19 points, but it wasn’t enough for the home team.

On a Tuesday night on the day of 2/22/2022, the Razorbacks picked up their 22nd win of the 2022 season. Arkansas has won 13 of their last 14 games and a lot of that has to do with the SEC’s most talented scorer. The Hogs were led in scoring by JD Notae who just so happened to score 22 points. Notae has scored at least 14 points in every SEC game he has played in.

Jaylin Williams double-double fest continued during conference play as he scored 15 points and reeled in 10 rebounds. He has recorded 10 double-double’s in the past 14 games. The crazy part about it is that he didn’t record a single double-double in his first 38 career games. Williams spent a lot of time on the bench when suffered his second foul in the first half. He then would sit again when he picked up his fourth foul midway through the second half. However, a late three point basket by him with 51 seconds remaining helped seal the win for Arkansas.

Devo Davis has hit his stride in the month of February. He scored 19 points on Tuesday night, brought in six rebounds and dished out four assists. Davis’ 19 points are the most he has scored in a SEC game since January 9, 2021 against Georgia last season.

Arkansas will return to the court on Saturday, February 26th when they play host to the #6 Kentucky Wildcats. The University of Arkansas students have organized a “stripe out” for Saturday. So, make sure which color The Trough has designated your section to wear.